Why the e-Naira should be given a chance

Even the political environment is hard with internal problems happening all over the leading parties when elections are less than two years away.

All these have led to a lack of trust in the government and right about now, any new initiative doesn’t get the best vote of confidence, at least online.

That was the case when the e-Naira, Nigeria’s new digital currency was launched, but it received heavy backlash with lots of negative reviews which was believed to have led the Speed Wallet app going off Google Play app store for Android devices. The Central Bank of Nigeria however clarified that it was off for an app upgrade and was later restored.

The e-Naira was already met with a lot of skepticism before its launch with some believing it was a way for the CBN and by larger extension the Federal Government, to control and monitor the finances of Nigerians, this in the wake of the CBN clamping down on e-payment platforms and cryptocurrency as well.

President Muhammadu Buhari says the e-Naira will boost Nigeria’s GDP by $29 billon over the next decade, a sign of economic growth and improvement in the country’s financial and monetary system, but clearly the online community, that will benefit most from this initiative, isn’t listening. So was it right to go all gung ho on the e-Naira?

The concerns about the e-Naira Speed Wallet app firstly, are genuine and the CBN needs to answer some questions if there’s going to be confidence in the digital currency.

I had installed the app a day before it went off Google Play and I wasn’t impressed by the fact that I had to fund it via my internet banking app. It begs me to ask what does the e-Naira Speed Wallet offer me aside sending and receiving money when my internet banking and USSD service does this efficiently?

Yes, those are basically the two things it can do for now and if that’s the case, no one will be excited by such. It also brings into question, Bitt Inc., the Barbados-based developers of the e-Naira, on their efficiency and credibility in creating a good product.

What’s really digital about the e-Naira when money in my internet banking app is equally digital? CBN pushed for the cashless policy back in 2012 and there are probably more POS centers than bank branches and ATM machines combined across the country today. So maybe the cashless policy does work. At least its over a year since I’ve had to withdraw or deposit over the bank counter and the experience has been generally satisfying, bar network issues from the bank’s end.

The truth is there might still be some good in the e-Naira, but impatience isn’t allowing people to wait and see what the future of the product will look like. Its the same way online users trooped en mass to give negative reviews about the Crowwe app developed by Adamu Garba, who has close ties with President Buhari, in reaction to the Twitter ban and Garba bringing up Crowwe as an alternative to the more popular social media platform. Yes, Crowwe was not only a financial app but also a messaging app. Sounds cool in honesty, but again, a lack of patience.

As much as there’s no trust in the government due to the situation of things in the country, it’s still not enough to downplay their efforts because some of these things will be beneficial on the long term.

The Nigerian railway system has been in a bad state for years, far from the interesting and exciting stories my parents and grandparents would tell me when I was younger, of them travelling all the way from Ibadan in Oyo State to Minna in Niger State.

Yes, the railway system went bad and it made me conclude it will never resurrect even after countless promises by the government to do so.

Like its a dream, the railway system is back, bigger and better in some capacity today with active routes from Lagos to Ibadan and Abuja to Kaduna. Its not where it should be yet, but it’s a good start and something passengers are patronizing and enjoying the comfort it brings which is safer than the treacherous roads.

One amazing fact about those bringing negative reviews about the e-Naira Speed Wallet is that they’ve not actually used the app. Rather, they are just joining the bandwagon for the trend. This was the same thing that happened with Crowwe.

The future is clearly digital and its nice as the government is embracing that reality. They will learn from these incidents to do better, but the online community needs to give a chance for structures to be in place.

As an online community, we should be doing better with criticism rather than being moved by emotions and sentiments. It doesn’t allow for one to judge and weigh things properly and the result is, something beneficial can be missed out by such action at end of day.

Hopefully, that will not be the case with the e-Naira.

Kunle is an avid writer with interest in topics on sports, politics, health, lifestyle and more. His articles have featured in Goal.com, Opera News, Vanguard News and other platforms. He holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in International Relations and is an advocate for people living with Hydrocephalus and other neurological conditions.

Follow him on Twitter: @kfayiga

