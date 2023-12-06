Why terrorism still abounds despite huge budget allocation

In an exclusive interview on AriseTV, General Musa emphasised the critical need for adequate equipment in the fight against terrorism.

He attributed the military's struggle to years of insufficient release of funds for defense, despite substantial budgetary allocations.

"The funds allocated are substantial on paper, but the reality is different. We don't manufacture our military equipment, and with the current exchange rates, the actual purchasing power is significantly diminished. Every piece of ammunition, every essential equipment comes at a high cost in foreign currency," General Musa stated.

He highlighted the recent defense budget, revealing that in the 2024 Appropriation Bill, ₦3.25 trillion was budgeted for defense, representing 13.4% of the total ₦21.83 trillion budget.

However, in 2023, only ₦2.98 trillion was released, creating a disparity between what was budgeted and what was made available.

General Musa expressed optimism about the future with the recent approval of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) bill by President Bola Tinubu. He stressed the importance of local production in meeting the military's equipment needs.

Addressing the issue of civilian collaboration with terrorists, General Musa urged Nigerians to unite against the common enemy, stating, "Security is everybody's responsibility."

He revealed instances where civilians have been found supplying terrorists with equipment and provisions, hindering military efforts.

"We appeal to all Nigerians to cooperate. If we all pull together and stop this thing, they will not survive. This is not an armed forces war; this is a Nigerian war, and I want Nigerians to take ownership of it," he asserted.

When questioned about the timeline for ending terrorism, General Musa admitted the complexity of the situation. He noted the challenge of eradicating terrorism once it takes root, citing the ideological nature of the threat.

In a plea to opinion leaders, General Musa urged them not to make statements that could demoralise the troops or embolden terrorists.

He dismissed claims that attacks were ethnically motivated, stating that mistakes happen, and the military is committed to defeating terrorists irrespective of ethnicity or religion.