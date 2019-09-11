IELTS – the International English Language Testing System – is the world’s most popular English language test. It is developed by some of the world’s leading experts in language assessment and evaluates all your English skills — reading, writing, listening and speaking.

The test reflects how you’ll use English to study, work and live in an English-speaking environment.

As a Nigerian planning to migrate for work or study, all immigration authorities that require an English language test accept IELTS which is also accepted by more than 10,000 organisations in over 140 countries. Those organisations include governments, academic institutions and employers with 3,000 in the USA alone. In most countries where English is the main language, you’ll need evidence of English language skills to apply for jobs and university courses.

Everyone loves choice and the British Council has made it easier and more convenient for you to take your IELTS test. You can now take your test on a computer and get your results in 5-7 days or on paper with 11 test locations (Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Abeokuta, Enugu, Calabar, Ilorin, Benin City, Akure and Kano) to choose from in Nigeria and flexible dates.

Why take IELTS with the British Council

When you book IELTS with the British Council

We ensure your booking process is as easy as possible, while also providing you with the support you need on your way to test day.

You also have access to free exclusive preparation materials and additional benefits when you book IELTS with the British Council, we can help you prepare for your IELTS test with a range of free resources from the British Council. You'll find videos and online lessons, as well as preparation books, apps, face-to-face courses, seminars and workshops. Choose the preparation materials that suits you and start getting ready for your IELTS test today.

To learn more, visit: https://www.britishcouncil.org.ng/exam/ielts

About the British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We create friendly knowledge and understanding between the people of the UK and other countries. Using the UK’s cultural resources, we make a positive contribution to the countries we work with – changing lives by creating opportunities, building connections and engendering trust.

We work with over 100 countries across the world in the fields of arts and culture, English language, education and civil society. Each year we reach over 20 million people face-to-face and more than 500 million people online, via broadcasts and publications.

Founded in 1934, we are a UK charity governed by Royal Charter and a UK public body. The majority of our income is raised delivering a range of projects and contracts in English teaching and examinations, education and development contracts and from partnerships with public and private organisations. Eighteen per cent of our funding is received from the UK government.

https://www.britishcouncil.org.ng/

