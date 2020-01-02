The Kwara state government under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has disclosed why the political home of the Sarakis in Ilorin, the state capital, was demolished.

Pulse had reported that the state government, in the early hours of Thursday, January 2, 2020, brought down the home called 'Ile Arugbo'.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has had his family home in Kwara brought down [Sahara Reporters]

In a statement signed by Muritala Olanrewaju, the state's Commissioner for Communications, the AbdulRazaq-led administration stated that the demolition was a step toward taking over what belongs to the people of Kwara.

On why the house was demolished in the early hours of Thursday, the state government explained that the move was to avoid needless confrontations.

Contrary to claims that the Kwara government was served court papers on the matter, the statement added that no court paper was served, at least, as at the time the government demolished the house.

The statement read, ”The reclamation exercise began in the early hours of Thursday to avoid any needless confrontation. Attempts by some persons to provoke government’s agents on lawful duty were resisted by the security agents who exercised the highest level of restraint and professionalism.

”Contrary to the claim that the State Government was served court papers on the matter, we state that no court paper has been served as at the time the government took steps to preserve what lawfully belongs to the people.

”Finally, we urge the people of the state to remain calm, peaceful and be guided only by facts of the matter and not be drawn into an emotional outburst that is targeted at distracting the public from the issues at stake. While the administration is focused on restoring sanity to the state after years of barefaced impunity, we will do so within the limit of the law.”

Governor AbdulRazaq, had last month announced his decision to revoke the property from the late Dr. Olusola Saraki, following claims that it was illegally acquired.