The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has explained why the Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad (FSARS), was decentralised.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammad Adamu recently ordered that the operations of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit be decentralized.

As a result of his order, the unit has been placed under the control of the various state commissioners of police.

Bringing police closer

According to Daily Post, the police spokesman, Frank Mba said the SARS unit was decentralised to bring the police closer to the people.

Mba made this known while speaking on a Channels Television program.

He said “It will correct every anomaly, bureaucratic bottleneck &bring the Police close to the people. The IGP is committed to this willpower & has directed the command CPs on his policy direction in this regard.

“Decentralisation of SARS is to ensure unity of command and control and in line with democratic and community policing. This is just a tip of the iceberg among very many reforms IGP MA ADAMU mni is bringing in the Force

“We are committed to giving Nigerians the best security arrangement in the general election with equal playing ground & adequate security for all. As the lead agency in internal security, we will work with other security and safety agencies to ensure a safe and secure environment”.

Nigerians react

Nigerians on social media have expressed their displeasure over the IGP’s order. Some are of the opinion that the police boss has taken Nigeria back to the days of SARS brutality.

Here are some reactions on Twitter.

In August 2018, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo ordered the shutdown of the SARS unit following public outcry.

Subsequently, the IG of police at that time, Ibrahim Idris appointed a Commissioner of Police to head the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) nationwide.

The FSARS was also moved to the Department of Operations with the Commissioner answerable to the IGP.

Already, there are unconfirmed reports of members of the SARS unit allegedly brutalizing members of the public on social media.