Why passport applicants face challenges - Minister

The minister gave the advice on Thursday, December 01, 2022 in a post on his verified Twitter handle.

A common problem with passport applicants: Aregbesola also disclosed that many passport applicants are having serious challenges on how to arrange their names.

What you need for your passport application: “It is important also that your details with NIN sync with the data on your application. Any discrepancy will stall your application until it is corrected. The order of the appearance of the applicant’s name especially has been an albatross for many.”

How long does it take to get your Nigerian passport: "The waiting period after data capture for fresh application is 6wks and 3wks for renewal. This timeline is to enable @nigimmigration verify claims of applicants and confer integrity on the passport issued. It is a reasonable provision in passport administration by global standard.

Reasons why your passport may be delayed: "It is important also that your details with NIN sync with the data on your application. Any discrepancy will stall your application until it is corrected. The order of the appearance of the applicant’s name especially has been an albatross for many.