Why Oro festival won't affect gov election on Saturday - Oba Elegushi

This comes after earlier reports by certain media organisations (not Pulse) had alleged that the monarch fixed the traditional rite on Election Day to disenfranchise some voters.

Reacting to the development, the traditional ruler clarified that the Oro rites would be performed between Wednesday, March 15 and Friday, March 17, 2023.

His media aide, Temitope Oyefeso, disclosed this to The Punch, adding that the restriction of movement for the tradition rite will commence from 12 midnight to 5 am on each day.

Oyefeso's words: “The restriction of movement for the Oro rites in Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, Eti-Osa is from Wednesday to Friday, Election Day is not included.

“The restriction is from 12 midnight to 5 am on each day, while residents are free to move before and after this time. This clarification is necessary for those peddling falsehood as to the motive for the rites. The peace and progress of our land is the responsibility of all of us and we must be alive to this responsibility.”

Pulse reports that Oro rites are rituals performed during the Oro Festival, an event celebrated by towns and settlements of Yoruba origins. Oral history has it that the traditional festival only allows male participation, making it patriarchal in nature.

Also, it's abornminable for women, non-natives, and non-participating people to witness the Oro rituals hence they are always advised to stay indoors at stipulated hours during the festival.