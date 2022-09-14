RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Why Ondo state banned night clubbing, okada, and more

Ima Elijah

There had been reports of robberies and violent attacks by criminals who got away using motorbikes.

Rotimi Akeredolu
The Special Adviser on Security matters, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, said in a statement in Akure, that the government has ordered the resume enforcement of the ban on Motorcycle Operations outside 6am-6pm, Night Club activities beyond 12 midnight.

Adeleye added that also banned was the use of vehicles with tinted glasses without permit, unregistered vehicles, use of sticker number plates in lieu of car dealership approved stickers.

What he said: “All security agencies are hereby enjoined to impound all such motorcycles and vehicles while the owners or riders would be prosecuted.

“The Government of Ondo State encourages all vehicle and motorcycle owners to register their vehicles/motorcycles as defaulters would be made to face the full wrath of the law accordingly.

“The determination of the administration of Rotimi Akeredolu, to ensure the protection of lives and property of the good people of Ondo State remains a top priority," Adeleye added.

What you should know: A similar measure was first put in place by the government in November 2020, when kidnappings and armed robbery were on the rise in the state.

Although the ban was not officially lifted, and the measures were only enforced briefly, things soon returned to normal even though the security situation continued to worsen.

Insecurity in Ondo state: There had been reports of robberies and violent attacks by criminals who got away using motorbikes.

Kidnappings and other violent crimes are the major challenges of the state at the moment.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
