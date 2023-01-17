ADVERTISEMENT
Why Nigerians in diaspora can’t vote in 2023 elections — INEC Chairman

Bayo Wahab

Yakubu says INEC is satisfied with its preparations for the 2023 general elections

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) speaking at Chatham House in London. (Channels TV)
While speaking about the commission’s preparations for the 2023 general elections at Chatham House in London on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the INEC boss said he wanted Nigerians abroad to participate in the 2023 general election but the commission does not have the power to make diaspora voting possible.

“Voting by those in the diaspora should be a settled issue. I support it but INEC doesn’t have the power to make it happen. They’re citizens and they must enjoy rights,” he said.

He also explained that INEC and some diasporans proposed to the national assembly that Nigerians abroad should be allowed to vote, but their proposal was rejected.

It would be recalled that in 2022, the electoral body urged the National Assembly to amend sections of the Constitution and the Electoral Act (2010 as amended) to make way for Nigerians living outside the country to participate in their country's electoral process.

The commission said it believed that Nigerians living outside the country should have the right to vote because they are citizens who make considerable contributions to the economy through huge financial inflow to the country.

However, during his speech at Chatham House, Yakubu said the commission has promised Nigerians and friends of Nigerians that the 2023 general election would be free, fair, and credible.

He said the electoral body is satisfied with its preparations for the 2023 general elections, adding that they have left no stone unturned in preparing for the exercise.

