Why NBA invited Portable to perform at corporate event

Ima Elijah

NBA dismissed rumors suggesting that lawyers staged a walkout during Portable's performance at the event.

Portable
Portable

This significant event unfolded in Abuja, spanning from August 25 to 30, 2023, with prominent businessman Obi Cubana as the headline attraction. Notably, Portable holds the status of being one of Cubana's esteemed brand ambassadors.

The presence of Portable at the NBA AGC generated widespread discussion across various social media platforms, with some individuals questioning the NBA's decision to feature a controversial artist in such a prestigious gathering.

Addressing these concerns in an interview with the Punch Newspaper, Akorede Lawal, the NBA's National Publicity Secretary, clarified that Portable's participation was a result of an invitation extended by the Cubana Group as part of their sponsorship commitment.

Lawal explicitly stated, "We did not expend any funds to secure Portable's performance for the concert. The NBA's Annual General Conference is the largest congregation of legal professionals worldwide, and consequently, we engage with sponsors to financially support all facets of our events."

Additionally, Lawal dismissed rumors suggesting that lawyers staged a walkout during Portable's performance at the event. He disclosed that the original plan was for the concert to take place at the Friendship Centre. However, there was a last-minute change in venue to the Velodrome of the National Stadium in Abuja.

Explaining the venue shift, Lawal stated, "The Friendship Centre traditionally serves as a hub where lawyers gather for relaxation, networking, and various social activities. Originally, the concert was scheduled to occur there. However, we later advised the legal professionals to relocate to the 'Unbarred concert' at the Velodrome, aiming to avoid simultaneous events at the Friendship Centre, which had already been set up to promote various brands."

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

