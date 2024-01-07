ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Why more Nigerians should embrace exportation — NAHCO boss

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NAHCO GMD said exporting provided an opportunity for foreign exchange earnings for the nation.

Indranil Gupta, Group Managing Director (GMD)/Chief Executive Officer, NAHCO
Indranil Gupta, Group Managing Director (GMD)/Chief Executive Officer, NAHCO

Recommended articles

Indranil Gupta, Group Managing Director (GMD)/Chief Executive Officer, NAHCO, at an interactive session with aviation journalists in Lagos, urged more Nigerians to embrace exportation to reverse the import dependence trend.

Gupta said there was a high craving for Nigerian agro-produce in African countries but the supplies were not enough, hence the need for more Nigerians to go into export to bridge the gap.

He advised Nigerians to begin with exporting to Africa and extend to the rest of the globe to create wealth and grow the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

ADVERTISEMENT

He said citizens should seize both the inter and intra-continental opportunities, but start from the African market.

“Nigeria can be the breadbasket of this continent. Producers must recognize the rich potential in both intercontinental and intracontinental trade,“ he said.

He said NAHCO recently unveiled its export processing centre in Lagos to provide a one-stop shop to help farmers complete processes needed for export.

The GMD said the facility in Lagos was the first of five of such centres that would also be developed in Abuja, Port-Harcourt, Enugu, and Kano to boost Nigeria’s export policy.

He said centres, which would benefit all geopolitical zones in Nigeria, would enhance the country’s export drive and standardise the nation’s export processing system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gupta said Nigeria had fertile land and great farming potential, but there was a need to adopt strategies to add value to agricultural produce for the acceptability of brands, and to increase the market value chain.

He said NAHCO was providing a platform for linking farmers and middlemen to export markets, adding that Nigeria’s cargo was currently nearly 95 per cent import-dependent.

The GMD said exporting provided an opportunity for foreign exchange earnings for the nation.

Gupta also expressed hope that the purchasing power of Nigerians would improve, to increase air passenger traffic in the nation, which would also impact exportation positively.

He admitted that the economic downturn affected Ground Support Equipment (GSE) investments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gupta said NAHCO was planning to invest a billion Naira in cargo export, focusing on five major airports.

He also said that there were collaborative efforts with security agencies towards tackling crime and criminality.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We have no fake professors in our university — UNILORIN

We have no fake professors in our university — UNILORIN

Why more Nigerians should embrace exportation — NAHCO boss

Why more Nigerians should embrace exportation — NAHCO boss

Nigeria’s cinema most expensive in the world – Film entrepreneur

Nigeria’s cinema most expensive in the world – Film entrepreneur

NSCDC arrests druggy son for allegedly stabbing father to death in Kano

NSCDC arrests druggy son for allegedly stabbing father to death in Kano

Tinubu celebrates FIRS boss Adedeji, business titan Chagoury on birthdays

Tinubu celebrates FIRS boss Adedeji, business titan Chagoury on birthdays

Lagferry urges Lagos residents to explore waterways entertainment

Lagferry urges Lagos residents to explore waterways entertainment

EFCC only visited, not raided our head office - Dangote Group

EFCC only visited, not raided our head office - Dangote Group

We will know who's in charge in Rivers when the time comes - Wike

We will know who's in charge in Rivers when the time comes - Wike

Police disrupt street carnival in Lagos, arrest organisers

Police disrupt street carnival in Lagos, arrest organisers

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]

Gov Mbah says 2024 budget will be funded through internally generated revenue