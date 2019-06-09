You are here at the unveiling on Senator Ahmad Lawan's plans should he emerge Senate President. Right to say you're endorsing candidature?

I don’t know what you mean by endorsement but I am here to support the project that is being unveiled. If I don’t support him (Lawan), I won’t be here.

With the huge turnout of Senators here, should Nigerians expect a no-election-day on Tuesday?

Election is the beauty of democracy. I would love a situation where there would be an election on that day. But again, consensus signifies some level of nation building based in agreement by the people.

Is your party, the PDP, fielding a candidate?

The leadership of the PDP will speak on that. The PDP met but up till this moment, we are yet to get a position from the PDP. The PDP as an organised body would take a position on this issue.

Information in the public domain suggest that former Senate President David Mark is influencing PDP senators to support Lawan. How true is this?

Is David Mark supporting Lawan? If he is supporting Lawan, that is fine. I am supporting Lawan because I was elected to represent my people.

Why are you supporting Lawan?

Lawan has a robust and beautiful resumé. He is one of the longest serving legislators in Nigeria and a leader of the Senate. In the present circumstances, given his exposure and plan for the country, you would come o the understanding that Lawan is the best candidate for this job for now. I find some attraction and a mixture of chemistry here when I discovered that Lawan has as his theme ‘a system that works for all Nigerians’.

This country is highly polarised on the lines of ethnicity, religion, politics and so on. If I have a leader that can work together for the betterment of Nigeria, which is the reason why we are in public service in the first place, I think I should support that project.

Don't you think your party might accuse you of anti-party activities with your current position?

The decision to come into politics under PDP is solely mine. I am a foundation member of the PDP. I joined the PDP in 1998. I was one of the first elected PDP officials as chairman of my local government in 1998. Supporting a candidate of another political party does not mean I am dumping my party. I am not leaving the PDP. It is my platform and I am happy with the ideals of the party.

What happens if the PDP fields a candidate?

That is yet to happen. When I get to that river, I'll cross the bridge.