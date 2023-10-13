ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Why is President Tinubu’s Twitter checkmark not grey yet?

Bayo Wahab

Bola Tinubu's checkmark on Twitter is yet to conform with his status as Nigeria's President.

President Bola Tinubu's Twitter checkmark is not yet grey
President Bola Tinubu's Twitter checkmark is not yet grey

Recommended articles

The blue checkmark used to be the only visual identity the social media company created as a verification system for all high-profile accounts.

But following Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter (now known as X) in April 2022, the company introduced colour-coded checkmarks to denote different profiles.

While the blue tick remains as the primary checkmark for individuals, who are willing to pay between $8–$11 monthly subscription depending on location, Twitter introduced secondary badges for Presidents, Vice Presidents, Prime Ministers, Deputy Prime Ministers, government entities and multilateral organisations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter also created a gold badge for businesses and like the blue tick, companies are expected to pay $1,000 per month as a subscription fee.

For political leaders, eligible government and multilateral accounts are free to apply for the grey tick but it’s not clear if the checkmark attracts monthly subscriptions like the blue and the gold badges.

According to Twitter, “The grey checkmark indicates that an account represents a government institution or official, or a multilateral organization. Specifically, eligible government institutions include national and local crisis response, public safety, law enforcement, and regulatory agencies, embassies, and other major national-level agencies.”

However, since the introduction of the multicolour badges, the verification ticks of many heads of state and government officials of many countries including African nations have turned grey.

For example, the Twitter accounts of the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, Kenyan President, William Ruto, and Stanley Kakubo, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Zambia, all have grey checkmarks that identify them as political authorities on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other world leaders with grey badges on Twitter include the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, the President of the United States, Joe Bidden, the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa and the President of the Republic of Benin, Patrice Talon.

On the contrary, the verified account of President Tinubu created in 2012 with 2.2 million followers still carries the blue tick four months into his administration.

While his counterparts all over the world have a distinct badge that sets them apart from other users of the platform, it is worth noting that the blue checkmark is not in consonance with President Tinubu’s Twitter header which reads, “President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.”

Over the years, Twitter has become a powerful outlet for government officials and agencies to disseminate information and interact with citizens. In Nigeria, a large percentage of the youth population relies on the platform to advance political conversations and engagements.

It is, therefore, not enough for the Nigerian President to be present on Twitter, it is equally important that his presence on the platform conforms with his status like his counterparts in other countries.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Govt seals Mile 12 Int'l, Owode Onirin market over filthy environment

Lagos Govt seals Mile 12 Int'l, Owode Onirin market over filthy environment

Tinubu appoints 14 CEOs for agencies in Ministry of Industry, Investment

Tinubu appoints 14 CEOs for agencies in Ministry of Industry, Investment

BAT Media felicitate Seyi Tinubu on birthday

BAT Media felicitate Seyi Tinubu on birthday

Ex-Minister of Commerce, Bello Maitama dies at 76

Ex-Minister of Commerce, Bello Maitama dies at 76

Why is President Tinubu’s Twitter checkmark not grey yet?

Why is President Tinubu’s Twitter checkmark not grey yet?

Tinubu's Twitter account lacking grey checkmark for govenment significance

Tinubu's Twitter account lacking grey checkmark for govenment significance

Speaker pledges support for renovation of facilities at Katsina Polytechnic

Speaker pledges support for renovation of facilities at Katsina Polytechnic

Stakeholders urge Bauchi Govt to establish sanitary pad bank in all schools

Stakeholders urge Bauchi Govt to establish sanitary pad bank in all schools

Shell confirms oil spill from its station in Peremabiri LG, Bayelsa

Shell confirms oil spill from its station in Peremabiri LG, Bayelsa

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

President Bola Tinubu boasts about his capacity to make difficult decisions. [Guardian]

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation over certificate forgery allegations

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman