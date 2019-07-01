Makinde stated this during the swearing-in ceremony of the SSG at the Governor’s Office in Ibadan.

He said Adeosun had a world view that would easily enable her to make the difference on the new job.

”I have no doubt that the new SSG will propel this government to the expected cruising level.

”I am certain that her inclusion as a key factor in our service agenda is one decision that would bring great returns on investment,”the governor stated.

Makinde disclosed that he searched wide before finally settling for Adeosun, a technocrat.

”Some people would argue that the best person for the job is a politician who understands the terrain as they put it,

”Others would say the engine room of government must be manned by a technocrat who knows his or her onions.

”But I know that we need a focussed government which will deliver on its terms, we need capacity and lot of efficiency.

”And we need a packed personality who in a way encapsulate all of that,” he said.

Adeosun, in her remarks, promised not to disappoint the governor and the entire people of Oyo State on her appointment.

She promised to perform beyond expectations for the progress and development of the state.