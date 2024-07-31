ADVERTISEMENT
Why FG is worried about nationwide protests – Minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

He also praised the government for its efforts in the areas of strengthening security and law enforcement, education, agriculture and food security, among others.

Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande [Twitter:@ayowisdom_]
Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande

Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, stated the position on Wednesday, shortly after participating in a Forum of Councillors in Nigeria, held at Shehu Yar’Adu Centre, Abuja.

Fielding questions from newsmen, the Minister stressed that hoodlums might seize the opportunity of the nationwide protests to destroy and loot critical public infrastructures built many years, thereby setting the country backwards.

Olawande listed the giant strides of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in the last year and charged the councillors to spread the message of hope to people at the grassroots.

We have more than 8, 809 councillors spread across the 774 local government areas of Nigeria.

“As critical stakeholders, if you help to educate people at the grassroots, we will reduce the problem of misinformation,’’ he said.

The minister said with the recent financial autonomy granted to the local government councils, the President had shown the political will to right the wrongs of decades of maladministration that held the nation down.

Earlier, Hyacinth Turnoe, National Coordinator, Grassroots Councillors Development said the group is for Nigerian councillors drawn from the 36 states and Federal capital territory.

He said the group came together with the objective of helping to disseminate messages of Renewed Hope to the people at the grassroots.

Turn on said that the present administration had done well in the past year, saying “Tinubu’s government under the Renewed Hope Agenda has done a lot in the provision of road, rail and port infrastructures among other”.

Dr Okwute Ochayi, a lecturer from the Department of Physiology, Baze University, Abuja, in a keynote address, commended the efforts of the federal government in rebuilding the economy.

Ochayi, advised the youths to be patient with the government, noting that, embarking on nationwide protests might not be the ideal measure towards addressing the nation’s challenges at the moment.

