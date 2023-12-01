ADVERTISEMENT
Why FG banned travellers from bringing ‘Ghana Must Go’ bags to airports

Bayo Wahab

Due to its affordability, many Nigerians prefer to use the Ghana Must Go sacs as travel bags to convey their light and heavy luggage.

Nigerians can no longer use Ghana-Must-Go sacs as travel bags. [Nairaland]
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has banned the use of the bag, which is popular among Nigerian travellers.

The Ghana Must Go bag is a common waterproof travel bag that comes in different sizes and colours. Due to its affordability, many Nigerians prefer to use the sacs as travel bags to convey their light and heavy luggage.

But in a circular dated November 24, 2023, and signed by the Manager of Airport Services, Henok Gizachew, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria prohibited the use of the bags at the five international airports in the country.

According to the agency, the use of the bags has cost airlines huge losses and also damaged the conveyor belt system.

The circular was issued to airlines using the country’s international airports and the airlines have in turn notified their passengers about the development.

“Please be informed that effective November 25, 2023, the usage of Ghana Must Go to travel on our flight is hereby prohibited,” a message from one of the airlines reads.

This is coming six years after the United Arab Emirates authorities banned the use of oversized bags including Ghana Must Go sacs at the Dubai airports.

Bayo Wahab

