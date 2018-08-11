Pulse.ng logo
Why ex DSS DG, Daura reportedly disliked EFCC boss, Magu

Daura was relieved of his duties by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo following the siege laid on the National Assembly by operatives of the DSS.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Abdulwahab Abdulrahman, a former aide to the dismissed Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura has revealed why his former boss disliked EFCC chair, Ibrahim Magu. play

Former DSS boss, Lawal Daura

(Daily Trust)

Abdulrahman told Premium Times that he was invited by Daura to come and work with him to stabilise the DSS.

Abdulrahman told Premium Times that he was invited by Daura to come and work with him to stabilise the DSS.

The former aide also revealed that he had worked with the former DSS boss on the security committee of President Buhari’s campaign in 2015.

Magu damns Daura

According to Daily Post, Abdulrahman said Daura wanted the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Magu to share information on high profile cases with him.

The former DSS boss’ request was however rejected by the EFCC boss who told him that he reports directly to the president.

His words: “Magu is a smart officer and he knew Daura wanted to use such information to extract money from people. He told Daura to his face that I can’t report to you, I only report to the president who appointed me.”

Abdulrahman is bitter

Premium Times reports that some DSS officials said Abdulrahman’s story should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The officials said that the former aide was sacked by Daura, a claim which Abdulrahman denied, saying he left on his own because he could no longer cope with the corrupt tendencies of the former DSS DG.

ALSO READ: Ex DSS boss Daura 'was rude to acting president Osinbjao' before his sack

Daura’s sack

The former DSS DG, Lawal Daura was relieved of his duties by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo following the siege laid on the National Assembly by operatives of the DSS under his watch.

The siege sparked outrage in various circles, with some pointing accusing fingers to Buhari’s government and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abdulrahman, the former aide to the sacked DSS boss, also told Premium Times that Daura collected bribes from everyone including the President’s alleged enemies.

According to him, the former DSS boss leaked information to Saraki most times.

Meanwhile, Mathew Seiyefa has been appointed as the new acting Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS).

