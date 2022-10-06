RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Why Ethiopia suspended visa on arrival for Nigerians - FG

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Government says Ethiopia’s suspension of its “visa on arrival” to non-resident foreigners at all entry points is due to insecurity, especially regarding its current political situation.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Geoffrey Onyeama. [PUNCH]
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Geoffrey Onyeama. [PUNCH]

Read Also

The government, however, urged Nigerians intending to travel to Ethiopia to obtain appropriate entry visas at the country’s embassy or via an electronic visa (e-visa) through the country’s Immigration and Citizenship Service (ICS) portal at www.evisa.gov.et.

The suspension applies to nationals of all countries bearing Standard Passports, who seek entry into Ethiopia and not specifically targeted at Nigerians.

“The Ethiopian authorities have explained that the measure is aimed at better border control of movement of persons into Ethiopia in view of the ongoing armed conflict in the Northern part of the country,” said Omayuli.

She further explained that the measure was temporary, pending improvement in the security situation in the country, and not a replacement of Ethiopia’s open visa policy.

She added that Nigerians transiting through Bole International Airport, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to other destinations or those who intended to stop over would require valid entry visa to enable them access hotel facilities in the city.

She said the temporary visa restriction came into effect on Sept. 29, and that the federal government would also liaise with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and relevant airlines to ensure intending Nigerian travellers enroute Ethiopia were sensitised.

The general public is invited to take note of the new visa regime of the Federal Government of Ethiopia and be guided accordingly,” she added.

Omayuli also expressed government’s concern over the Ethiopian government’s worry over the abuse of the country’s visa policy by some Nigerians.

According to the Ethiopian authorities, some Nigerians who enter the country on tourist visas remain even after the expiration of their visas, engaging in unwholesome activities.

“The activities of these few elements not only tarnish the image of the country, but limit opportunities for well-meaning Nigerians outside the country.

“Such persons are enjoined to turn a new leaf and take advantage of the opportunity provided by the Ethiopian National Security Agencies to participate in the ongoing registration of undocumented migrants to avoid unpleasant situation,” Omayuli added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Aboto: Senatorial candidate donates new houses to widows of Sheikh killed by flood

Aboto: Senatorial candidate donates new houses to widows of Sheikh killed by flood

Kogi govt moves to recover Obajana Cement Company from Dangote

Kogi govt moves to recover Obajana Cement Company from Dangote

Police arrest 4 suspected armed robbers, recover 11 tricycles worth N13.2m

Police arrest 4 suspected armed robbers, recover 11 tricycles worth N13.2m

Why Ethiopia suspended visa on arrival for Nigerians - FG

Why Ethiopia suspended visa on arrival for Nigerians - FG

Osinbajo seeks protection of Africa from sea-based minerals exploitation

Osinbajo seeks protection of Africa from sea-based minerals exploitation

The West must return Africa’s stolen assets, artefacts - Buhari insists

The West must return Africa’s stolen assets, artefacts - Buhari insists

Fuel queues: Don’t panic, we have enough supply in stock – NNPC Ltd

Fuel queues: Don’t panic, we have enough supply in stock – NNPC Ltd

Lagos govt, LASU partner Pittsburgh university to enhance manufacturing

Lagos govt, LASU partner Pittsburgh university to enhance manufacturing

Adamawa teachers beg state government to implement N30,000 minimum wage

Adamawa teachers beg state government to implement N30,000 minimum wage

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

Big Brother Lockdown

Give us power to sanction Big Brother Naija, Bobriski – NCAC

PDP Chieftains, Nyesome Wike, Atiku Abubakar and Iyorchia Ayu (TheNATION)

Scandal in PDP as NWC members return 'mysterious' N122.4m to the party

Vice President 'Yemi Osinbajo (L), President Muhammadu Buhari (M) and Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) taking a selfie

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn