Why Emir of Qatar asked Buhari to change travel dates

Ima Elijah

Nigeria will not be present at the mundial, after being piped to the ticket by Ghana earlier in March.

According to a note dated August 19 from the embassy of Qatar in Abuja to the ministry of foreign affairs, the dates of the proposed visitation “are not suitable”.

The note established that Nigeria had communicated in writing that Buhari had accepted to visit Qatar on 11-12 September 2022 on the invitation of H.H Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.

Statement from Qatar: “The Embassy of the State of Qatar in Abuja presents its compliments to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Regions Department) and with reference to the latte’s Note M 403/2022 dated 12/08/2022 informing that H.E Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has accepted to visit Qatar on 11-12 September 2022 on invitation of H.H Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.

New dates for visit: “Has the honour to communicate that the proposed dates for the visit are not suitable and kindly request the Nigerian side to propose other dates for the visit during the first quarter of the year 2023.

“The Embassy of the State of Qatar avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Regions Department) the assurance of its highest consideration,” a note verbale sent by the Qatar embassy reads.

The real reason why Buhari cannot visit Qatar in 2022: According to some news analysts, the rejection of the planned visit could be due to the Middle East country’s preparation for the 2022 World Cup.

Qatar is billed to host the FIFA World Cup from November 21 to December 18 later this year.

Nigeria will not be present at the mundial, after being piped to the ticket by Ghana earlier in March.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
