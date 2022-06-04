RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Why electricity generation dropped, FG explains

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Government says the current drop in electricity generation is as a result of the partial shutdown of Oben Gas Plant in Edo.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said it has restored Power supply to its Apo substation after the fire incident on Sunday [Dailytrust]
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said it has restored Power supply to its Apo substation after the fire incident on Sunday [Dailytrust]

Mallam Isa Sanusi, Special Adviser, Media Affairs to the Minister of Power in a statement in Abuja on Saturday said that the shutdown was to repair critical gas processing equipment.

Recommended articles

Sanusi said that the incident unfortunately occurred at a time when other power plants and other gas sources were undergoing planned maintenance and capacity testing.

”We wish to notify the public that Seplat Energy Plc has mobilised equipment, material and personnel to site with a view to expediting the restoration of normal gas supply to the affected power plants.

”We have been assured that the repair work would be concluded this weekend and normalcy will be restored,” he said.

Sanusi appealed to electricity consumers on the current state of supply and assured them that efforts were

being made for a sustained improvement of electricity supply across the country.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police confirm death of 2 gallant officers from bullet wounds in Enugu

Police confirm death of 2 gallant officers from bullet wounds in Enugu

Tinubu may be punished over outburst 'against' Buhari - APC Chairman

Tinubu may be punished over outburst 'against' Buhari - APC Chairman

Hajj pilgrims to pay lesser than N2.5m

Hajj pilgrims to pay lesser than N2.5m

Gov Mohammed wins PDP guber primary in Bauchi

Gov Mohammed wins PDP guber primary in Bauchi

Why electricity generation dropped, FG explains

Why electricity generation dropped, FG explains

We are ready for APC Presidential Primary – Akeredolu

We are ready for APC Presidential Primary – Akeredolu

Edo Govt begins treatment of vulnerable persons via telemedicine

Edo Govt begins treatment of vulnerable persons via telemedicine

APC reportedly drops Bakare, Okorocha, others from presidential race

APC reportedly drops Bakare, Okorocha, others from presidential race

Abiodun's 'emperor' post has nothing to do with Tinubu - Ogun govt

Abiodun's 'emperor' post has nothing to do with Tinubu - Ogun govt

Trending

Ordinary President crowdfunds N18 billion for ASUU

Ahmed Isah.

‘Okada’ ban: LAGFERRY deploys more boats, increases daily trips

Okada ban in lagos

Dambazau defects from APC, says it’s time to move on

The Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (Rtd)

ASUU expresses concern over threats, intimidation by varsity management

ASUU (PMNews)