ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Why EFCC shouldn’t be in existence – Former NBA president

News Agency Of Nigeria

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) on Thursday, said that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) ought not to have been in existence.

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) [thisdaylive]
Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) [thisdaylive]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Agbakoba said this at a news conference in Lagos.

According to him, since the EFCC is a creation of the National Assembly, it does not have the power to interfere with the activities of state governments.

The senior advocate of Nigeria insisted that the 1999 Constitution only provided one police force for Nigeria, adding that since the Anti-graft agency was not a branch of the police, it could not perform its functions.

He pointed out that the EFCC remained a Federal establishment created by the national assembly, adding that under Section 4 of the 1999 Constitution, the powers of government were divided into two: the Federal and the state.

“So the question will be, if the EFCC is created by the Federal Government can it then prosecute state offences?

“The Supreme Court in many of its decisions have held that federalism means two autonomous and independent governments and if that is correct, the EFCC does not have the right to go to the state and examine their accounts.

“Anybody can read section 46 of the EFCC Act and Section 36(12) of the 1999 Constitution. Section 36(12) states that all offences must be defined and when you now read Section 46, you ask yourself if it complies with Section 36(12) because it does not.

“So part of the prayers I will seek in court is that EFCC ought not to exist in the first place because it is not a branch of the police and that the job done by the EFCC is the same one being done by the Police Special Fraud Unit.

“My other prayer will be whether the national assembly can make laws for the federation and to what extent can the national assembly which is an arm of the Federal Government make laws authorising a federal agency to exercise powers as if it were a state agency.

“So all these contradictions should make the presidential candidates tell Nigerians what they are going to do about the constitution because it is defective,” Agbakoba stated.

The human rights lawyer, however, said that he was not fighting the commission as he was one of the greatest supporters of the rule of law and the fight against corruption, noting that the real issue was about the failure of the security agencies to obey the rule of law.

Agbakoba, however, said as a demonstration of his goodwill toward the anti-graft agency, he was ready to engage the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, in a dialogue session on the issue.

The former NBA president said: “I do not believe that the EFCC understands the law that set them up because as a lawyer myself, I was a bit confused, as I discovered that the 1999 constitution is structurally defective.

“I now understand why some people are saying that the country must be restructured. Whoever wrote this constitution designed it for Nigeria to fail because, on the one hand, it seems to authorise the EFCC to interfere in state’s affairs while on the other hand, it does not.”

Recall that Agbakoba had lambasted the EFCC in December over its recent actions against the Kogi Government.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Makinde flags off campaign, begs Oyo residents to vote for him

Makinde flags off campaign, begs Oyo residents to vote for him

FG releases N13.89bn pension for 2022 retirees

FG releases N13.89bn pension for 2022 retirees

LASTMA urges motorists to report encounters with hoodlums to police

LASTMA urges motorists to report encounters with hoodlums to police

Customs arrests 176 suspects, loses 4 officers in 2022

Customs arrests 176 suspects, loses 4 officers in 2022

Why EFCC shouldn’t be in existence – Former NBA president

Why EFCC shouldn’t be in existence – Former NBA president

FG to send 613 rehabilitated repentant terrorists to their states

FG to send 613 rehabilitated repentant terrorists to their states

14 fuel stations sealed in Kano for selling above approved price

14 fuel stations sealed in Kano for selling above approved price

Oyetola inaugurates Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in Osun

Oyetola inaugurates Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in Osun

No crisis in Bauchi Labour Party, says state Chairman

No crisis in Bauchi Labour Party, says state Chairman

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Unknown gunmen

Biafra agitators kidnap female soldier, threaten to behead her [PICS]

4th Mainland Bridge. [Twitter:MrJAGS]

Lagos govt picks preferred bidder for 4th Mainland Bridge construction

Lagos lawyer, Bolanle Raheem shot dead by trigger-happy police officer, Drambi Vandi. [PMNews]

Court sends Bolanle Raheem’s killer to prison [PHOTO]

Chris Ngige.

No salary increment for civil servants, FG makes U-turn