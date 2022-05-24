Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today May 24, 2022, arrived at the Maitama, Abuja home of a former governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, to effect his arrest.
Why EFCC is at Okorocha's home
EFCC breaks silence on siege to Okorocha's home
According to a statement signed by the head Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, the move followed the refusal of the former governor to honour invitations after jumping the administrative bail earlier granted him by the Commission.
EFCC had on January 24, 2022 filed a 17-count criminal charge bordering on diversion of public funds and properties to the tune of N2.9billion against Okorocha.
The case was assigned to Honourable Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja but attempts to arraign Senator Okorocha were twice stalled owing to the absence of the ex-governor who evaded service of processes.
At the last adjourned date, March 28th, 2022, Justice Ekwo before adjourning until May 30th, 2022, had warned that it was “the last adjournment I shall grant in this matter”.
"In the circumstances, the Commission is left with no option than to effect the arrest of Senator Okorocha and bring him to trial", the statement concluded.
Okorocha had earlier alarmed that he could possibly miss his presidential screening with the All Progressive Congress if the EFCC remains at his gate.
