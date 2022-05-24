RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Why EFCC is at Okorocha's home

Authors:

Ima Elijah

EFCC breaks silence on siege to Okorocha's home

Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha
Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today May 24, 2022, arrived at the Maitama, Abuja home of a former governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, to effect his arrest.

Recommended articles

According to a statement signed by the head Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, the move followed the refusal of the former governor to honour invitations after jumping the administrative bail earlier granted him by the Commission.

EFCC had on January 24, 2022 filed a 17-count criminal charge bordering on diversion of public funds and properties to the tune of N2.9billion against Okorocha.

The case was assigned to Honourable Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja but attempts to arraign Senator Okorocha were twice stalled owing to the absence of the ex-governor who evaded service of processes.

At the last adjourned date, March 28th, 2022, Justice Ekwo before adjourning until May 30th, 2022, had warned that it was “the last adjournment I shall grant in this matter”.

"In the circumstances, the Commission is left with no option than to effect the arrest of Senator Okorocha and bring him to trial", the statement concluded.

Okorocha had earlier alarmed that he could possibly miss his presidential screening with the All Progressive Congress if the EFCC remains at his gate.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why EFCC is at Okorocha's home

Why EFCC is at Okorocha's home

EFCC stops Senator Okorocha from attending APC presidential screening

EFCC stops Senator Okorocha from attending APC presidential screening

JAMB remitted N27.2bn to FG coffers from 2017 to date – Oloyede

JAMB remitted N27.2bn to FG coffers from 2017 to date – Oloyede

Again, PDP holds house of reps primaries in Badagry

Again, PDP holds house of reps primaries in Badagry

IPOB kills woman, 4 kids, 6 other northerners in Anambra

IPOB kills woman, 4 kids, 6 other northerners in Anambra

Southeast youths declare war against gunmen

Southeast youths declare war against gunmen

2 dead as petrol tanker crashes, explodes in Anambra

2 dead as petrol tanker crashes, explodes in Anambra

Buhari appoints Gov. Sule member Council on Digital Economy – Officials

Buhari appoints Gov. Sule member Council on Digital Economy – Officials

Train attack: Families urge FG to fast track release of abducted relatives

Train attack: Families urge FG to fast track release of abducted relatives

Trending

Rampaging youths burn houses, injure pastor over 'blasphemy' in Bauchi

Illustrative photo of irate youth [sundiatapost]

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can’t give him money

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can't give him money (Daily Trust)

Deborah: Soyinka wants National Mosque Imam sacked over blasphemy comment

Wole Soyinka

UPDATED: Many feared killed as explosion rocks Kano

Many feared dead in Kano as explosion rocked the city on Tuesday morning (Punch)