Why do Nigerians believe in political conspiracy theories?

On September 3, 2017, a Twitter user @sam_ezeh shared a video of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the secessionist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In the video, Kanu made claims that President Muhammadu Buhari had died during his medical trip in London and had been replaced by a clone from Sudan by the name of Jubril.

“The man you are looking at in the television is not Buhari… His name is Jubril, he’s from Sudan. After extensive surgery they brought him back” said Kanu.

At the time the IPOB leader made this claim, President Buhari had just returned from a 103-day medical vacation in London.

During his stay in the United Kingdom, there were many rumours that the President was on his deathbed.

Let's go back to 2011 when Nigeria lost its then sitting President, Umaru Musa Yar'Adua to an undisclosed illness. Like Buhari, Yar'Adua went abroad for medical treatment several times.

Even the most optimistic of Nigerians feared that Buhari's health problem was about to be a case of lightning about to strike twice at the same place.

Fear of the unknown fueled the spread of the conspiracy theory.

Remember the video by @sam_ezeh? Well, according to Vanguard, the Nnamdi Kanu clip had been shared over 5,000 times on Facebook and Twitter.

On April 5, 2018, another Buhari critic, known for making outlandish statements, Femi Fani-Kayode repeated Kanu's conspiracy theory on Twitter.

The thing about conspiracy theories is that it spreads like wildfire if repeated over and over again.

On December 2, 2018, the conspiracy theory had gained enough momentum that Nigeria's number one citizen had to dispel the rumour .

During an interactive session with members of the Nigerian community, Buhari said: “The ignorant rumours are not surprising — when I was away on medical vacation last year a lot of people hoped I was dead.”

“I can assure you all that this is the real me. Later this month I will celebrate my 76th birthday. And I’m still going strong!"

And with these words, what had been an exclusive Nigerian thing became the butt of international jokes.

Respected international media such as The Washington Post covered the story with relish.

Late night TV hosts in America from Jimmy Kimmel to Trevor Noah couldn’t help but take shots at the absurd story.

And this is how the most embarrassing political conspiracy theory from Nigeria came about and unfortunately went international.

The conspiracy theory of Jibril of Sudan is one of the few wild claims in Nigerian politics.

What is a conspiracy theory?

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a conspiracy theory "explains an event or set of circumstances as the result of a secret plot by usually powerful conspirators."

In the Nigerian political scene, there are examples of conspiracy theories. Here are a couple of them;

1) The Abacha/Indian Prostitutes conspiracy theory

The aftermath of the death of the Nigerian dictator Gen. Sani Abacha gave birth to a Hollywood-like conspiracy theory. As with most conspiracy theories, no one knew where it originated from but it was said that Abacha died from alleged poisoning while in the company of Indian prostitutes.

2) The M.K.O Abiola tea conspiracy theory

A month after the death of Abacha, the presumed winner of the June 12 elections, M.K.O Abiola died while in detention in Abuja. Following his death, a conspiracy theory gained ground that he was poisoned by tea. It was also said that international powers were aware of the successful plot on his life.

These are the well known political conspiracy theories in Nigeria. Till today, they can still be heard at newspaper stands, viewing centres and during social conversations.

Why do people believe in conspiracy theories?

The reason why Nigerians believe in political conspiracy theories has to do with a high mistrust for the government.

A new study conducted by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and shared by Spectator Index, confirms what everyone already knows - Nigerians don’t trust their politicians at all .

Of the 137 countries polled during the research, Nigeria is ranked 130 as one of the countries that distrust its political class the most.

Only Zimbabwe (131), Venezuela (133), Paraguay (134) and Brazil (137) are ranked worse than Nigeria in the “trust in politicians” index.

With such a high mistrust for the government, the average Nigerian finds it hard to believe that things, especially key events in governance and politics happen by chance.

Add this to the sceptical nature of most Nigerians and what you get are millions of Nigerians who refuse to believe that random events happen in this chaotic world.

Social scientists also believe that one of the major reasons why people believe in conspiracy theories is to make sense out of their chaotic world.

And when we talk about chaos, Nigeria fits the bill.

Scepticism, mistrust and chaos are the key reasons why Nigerians believe in political conspiracy theories.

And this leads us to the granddaddy of Nigerian political conspiracy theories - the cabal.

If you search online, you are likely to find numerous links about a shadow government named the 'cabal'- made up of evil individuals hell-bent on capturing Nigeria for themselves.

Sometimes it is believed that the cabal is made up of Northerners which stokes the fear of Southern Nigeria that there is a grand agenda to make Nigeria an Islamic Republic.

Nigerians also believe the cabal is behind corruption and fuel scarcity troubles in Nigeria.

Conspiracy theories are not new and neither are they exclusive to Nigeria.

With the advent of fake news on social media, we should expect to hear more conspiracy theories, especially during this election period.