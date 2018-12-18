You might remember the case of Morayo Brown who claimed she would not allow her husband to bathe her daughter, a few weeks ago. She was criticized and made to regret what she said that two days later, she delivered a tearful apology to her husband on live television.

The problem now, her case seems to have gotten validation as critics have been put to shame. Over the past 24 hours, a video of Nigerian Social activist Lolo Cynthia’s, Lolo Talks made the rounds on the internet and has since gone viral. The reason is simple while discussing the rape culture and the many enabling factors two grown Nigerian men have been talking nonsense.

One of them said, “Sometimes you see a child of five or a child of seven wearing bum short and walking around, and you see their parents there, they’re like ‘Oh those are my kids.”

He goes on for a short while more before being cut short by Lolo who tried to cut him short from sexualizing a child, but the second man joined in and disagreed with Lolo to intimate that excessive freedom starts from a young age. Lolo says, “A child is a child, a child is not a sexual being, you are the one who is sexualizing that child” but one of them replies that “How is a child, not a sexual being?”

While the show goes on with Lolo telling them that rape is more a problem with the rapist than the victim, the men tried to argue that female dressing well at any age is also a problem. God save us all.