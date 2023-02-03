Why Buhari will be in trouble after office - Shittu

Speaking to African Independent Television (AIT), on Thursday, February 02, 2023, the former Minister urged Mr. president to go tough on the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, if he wants his goodwill intact at the end of his tenure, by May 2023.

“After government, there is a life to live. If President Buhari does not do the needful within the next one, two weeks, I believe he will be in trouble after leaving office,” Shittu said.

"He will be in trouble of hatred of the masses. All kinds of reactions by the people, cursing. Even now, if you know the reaction of many Nigerians towards him, all the credit he had gotten over the years will just go down the drain.

“I have given that advice now openly so that even if he does not hear it live, people around him who may have heard will tell him one of his beloved followers is giving this public advice, that he should do the needful within the next two weeks, otherwise all his legacies will be drowned in controversies and people will not be happy with him, even in his own hometown.

“So, he has this next one or two weeks, to do the needful, call the NNPC to order, call the Central Bank governor to order, give them marching orders that within one week, they must do the needful.”