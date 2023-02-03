ADVERTISEMENT
Why Buhari will be in trouble after office - Shittu

"He has this next one or two weeks, to do the needful..."

President Muhammadu Buhari is walking to a highly contested presidential poll on February 16, 2019, with records of his scorecard since entering government in the year 2015, compiled in a book. [Nigeria on Firmer Ground Towards Lasting Peace & Progress - Presidency]
The National Coordinator of the Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima Coalition for Good Governance, Barr. Adebayo Shittu has said the scarcity of fuel, and new Naira notes are due to President Muhammadu Buhari’s non-action.

Speaking to African Independent Television (AIT), on Thursday, February 02, 2023, the former Minister urged Mr. president to go tough on the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, if he wants his goodwill intact at the end of his tenure, by May 2023.

“After government, there is a life to live. If President Buhari does not do the needful within the next one, two weeks, I believe he will be in trouble after leaving office,” Shittu said.

"He will be in trouble of hatred of the masses. All kinds of reactions by the people, cursing. Even now, if you know the reaction of many Nigerians towards him, all the credit he had gotten over the years will just go down the drain.

“I have given that advice now openly so that even if he does not hear it live, people around him who may have heard will tell him one of his beloved followers is giving this public advice, that he should do the needful within the next two weeks, otherwise all his legacies will be drowned in controversies and people will not be happy with him, even in his own hometown.

“So, he has this next one or two weeks, to do the needful, call the NNPC to order, call the Central Bank governor to order, give them marching orders that within one week, they must do the needful.”

What you should know: Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has directed deposit money banks (DMBs) to commence the payment of the redesigned Naira notes over the counter, subject to a maximum daily payout limit of N20,000.

