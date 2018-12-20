Bello, who disclosed this in Abuja in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that the sections were added by the National Assembly.

‘‘The president didn’t decline the bill, he only said that some

sections should be corrected and should be brought back to him for his assent, which we have done.’’

NAN reports that the president had noted that some sections of the bill contained safety regulations that would duplicate the functions of existing transport agencies.

Such agencies are the Nigerian Ports Authority and the Nigerian

Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, and insisted that the sections be expunged from the bill.

He also stated that the percentage of the amount to be retained by the agency from royalties collected under section 19 (2) (d) should be reduced from 10 to five per cent.

‘‘Section 19 (2)(f) which stipulates charge of three per cent freight tariff stabilisation fee on all imports and exports out of Nigeria including wet and dry cargoes should be amended and reduced from three per cent to one per cent.

‘‘Section 12 (9) (2) (d) stipulates that a portion of the proceeds from royalties collected by the authority empowered to collect royalties from transport service providers should not exceed 10 per cent which is collected by service providers and concessionaires which is contained in NSC legislation.’’

Bello, however, said that all necessary adjustments would be made and the bill would be returned to the president for his assent.