Why Bola Tinubu hates me 'so much' - Saraki

Saraki said this in a statement issued on Monday, in response to Tinubu’s allegations against him.

Senate President Bukola Saraki has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu hates him because he opposed the party’s plan to run with a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2015 presidential election.

The APC National Leader had earlier issued a press release saying that the Senate President left the ruling party because he wanted an automatic ticket.

According to Daily Post, the Senate President described Tinubu’s statement as false.

He said “It is a surprise to me that Asiwaju Tinubu is still peddling the falsehood about the fact that my defection is about automatic ticket and sharing of resources.

“Members of the public will recall that when the issue of my decision to quit APC came to the fore and many APC leaders were holding meetings with me, a newspaper owned by the same Tinubu published a false report about the promise of automatic tickets, oil blocks and other benefits.

"I immediately rebutted their claims and categorically stated that I never discussed any such personal and pecuniary benefits with anybody. My challenge that anybody who has contrary facts should come forward with them still remains open.

“It should be known that Democracy is a system that allows people to freely make their choices. It is my choice that I have decided to join others to present a viable alternative platform for Nigerians in the coming elections.

“Tinubu and leaders of the APC had better respect this decision or lawfully deal with it. As for me, Allah gives power to whom He wishes. Human beings can only aspire and strive to fulfil their aspirations.”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has also made a list of several corruption allegations it says will stop Senate President Bukola Saraki’s presidential ambition in 2019.

