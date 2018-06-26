Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Who will protect us as Nigeria burns

Pulse Opinion Who will protect us as Nigeria burns?

The recent farmer-herders clash in Plateau which has left no fewer than 86 people dead signals a serious security problem in the country.

  • Published:
There have been longstanding tensions between herdsmen and farmers in parts of Nigeria play

There have been longstanding tensions between herdsmen and farmers in parts of Nigeria

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In the 1951 Hollywood epic classic Quo Vadis, Emperor Nero fiddles his violin as the eternal city of Rome burns.

On Sunday, June 25, 2018, no fewer than 86 people were killed in Plateau state in a clash between farmers and herders. As part of the damage control, the President released a statement condemning the acts and later in the day sent the Vice President to the affected the state to assess the solution on the ground.

While the Federal Government's reaction is a reaction nonetheless, it hardly inspires hope that the situation is going to change anytime soon. Since the return of democratic rule in 1999 (coincidence maybe), the conflict between farmers and herders has left thousands of people dead.

Miyetti Allah says Plateau killings revenge for stealing 300 cows play

Armed herdsman (illustration)

(National Daily )

ALSO READ: Boko Haram kills 4, injures 6 in Borno

So pardon me, when the Federal Government's actions on the matter don't make my spine tingle with optimism. We have been down this road before. Words will be said and nothing will change. After all said and done, much is said and little is done. It's a boring circus of a routine.

It is time to call a spade a spade, Nigeria's internal security forces have greatly failed in protecting the lives of citizens. The herdsmen crisis, religious violence are clear-cut examples of how security wise we have been lacking.

The scourge of Boko Haram was allowed to cut too deep and kill at least 20,000 Nigerians and displace at least two million people. It must be said that the Buhari administration has done quite a lot to curtail the Boko Haram issue. However, we cannot forget how the Nigeria Army was complicit in making Boko Haram bigger and deadlier.

Former national security adviser Sambo Dasuki (R) allegedly oversaw a sprawling embezzlement scheme that saw "phantom contracts" awarded for personal gain, as under-equipped troops fought better-armed militants play

Former national security adviser Sambo Dasuki (R) allegedly oversaw a sprawling embezzlement scheme that saw "phantom contracts" awarded for personal gain, as under-equipped troops fought better-armed militants

(AFP/File)

 

Boko Haram is still a force to reckon with in the North East. As Nigeria still grapples with the complexity of dealing with terrorism, the herdsmen crisis is another thorn in the flesh. The Nigerian Police Force has shown that it does not have what it takes to deal with the issue in terms of protecting the lives of Nigerians.

And speaking of the NPF, it seems it is rather occupied in allowing its now infamous special unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to commit crimes against innocent Nigerians.

For two years, the NPF has been ineffective in dealing with SARS notoriously known for profiling innocent Nigerians as armed robbers, cultists and Internet fraudsters. SARS is known for allegedly assaulting, detaining and extorting innocent Nigerians. Despite the online protests and media coverage, SARS operatives are still harassing innocent Nigerians.

Why Nigeria's SARS problem is not ending anytime soon play

Why Nigeria's SARS problem is not ending anytime soon

(Tribune Online)

 

With the security challenges facing the nation, it is quite obvious that the Nigerian Police Force in its present structure is not up to the task. A police force that cannot solve petty crimes and robbery cases cannot deal with bigger problems.

ALSO READ: Buhari says politicians are taking advantage of herdsmen crisis

Let us not also forget the case of Badoo, the killer cult that murdered families in the town of Ikorodu. The Nigerian Police Force watched helplessly as innocent lives were taken for months without a proper response. When the media outcry was at an all-time high, they finally swung into action. A little too late if you ask me.

Badoo herbalist, Fatai Adebayo was arrested following a confession given by a cult member earlier apprehended. play

Badoo herbalist, Fatai Adebayo was arrested following a confession given by a cult member earlier apprehended.

(Vanguard News)

 

We can all see that Nigeria, as it is right now, cannot deal with major security issues. What this means is that 'every man is on his own', and 'to thy tent oh Israel'.

Nigerians have been providing electricity and water for themselves for decades. Now is the time to find our security solutions. Nigeria is burning at the moment and just like Nero, the authorities are fiddling.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Senior Editor, Content, at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 In Plateau Miyetti Allah says mass murder is revenge for stealing 300...bullet
2 Bloodbath Gunmen kill 86 in Plateau Statebullet
3 Soyinka ‘I’ll expose Obasanjo as the hypocrite he is’, Prof saysbullet

Related Articles

Plateau Killings Buhari sends Osinbajo to Jos over mass murder
Plateau Buhari says politicians are taking advantage of herders-farmers crisis for 2019 elections
Plateau IGP deploys helicopters, special police units to stop killings
Plateau Atiku says killings show failure of leadership by hypocritical ruling class
Plateau Killings Dear Buhari, it’s time to go beyond condolence messages
In Plateau Miyetti Allah says mass murder is revenge for stealing 300 cows from herdsmen
Bloodbath Gunmen kill 86 in Plateau State

Local

Buhari sends Osinbajo to Plateau over mass murder
Plateau Killings Buhari sends Osinbajo to Jos over mass murder
Buhari blames politicians for escalation of herders killings
Plateau Buhari says politicians are taking advantage of herders-farmers crisis for 2019 elections
IGP Idris deploys helicopters, special police units to stop Plateau killings
Plateau IGP deploys helicopters, special police units to stop killings
Atiku says Plateau killings show failure of leadership
Plateau Atiku says killings show failure of leadership by hypocritical ruling class