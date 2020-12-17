World Health Organisation (WHO) says Nigeria has been responding to yellow fever outbreak amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UN’s health agency stated this in its regional office Twitter account @WHOAFRO.

“This year, proactive vaccination campaigns were planned for most at-risk states in Nigeria, including Delta.

“In total, over 31 million people will be protected."

According to WHO, in early November, positive samples for yellow fever were reported from five Nigerian states.

“Nigeria is a high-risk country for yellow fever and is a priority country for the global eliminate yellow fever epidemics (EYE) strategy.

“The re-emergence of the virus there in September 2017 has been marked by outbreaks throughout the country.’’

It stated that the county had taken great strides toward boosting yellow fever protection and has vaccinated approximately 70 million people through reactive and preventive activities since 2017.

However, it stated that with COVID-19 response efforts underway, the country’s health system and human resources were being strained, making the response a challenge.

WHO is supporting Nigeria to respond to the outbreak and as of Dec. 3 and since the beginning of the outbreak, a total of 530 suspected and 48 confirmed cases have been reported.

A total of 48 confirmed cases have been reported by the country’s Centre for Disease Control, with 172 deaths among suspected cases, across the five affected states.

“Sample testing is ongoing at the national reference laboratories in the country,’’ it stated.

With the onset of the current outbreak, epidemiologists and other health professionals have been deployed in each of the affected states.

Outbreak investigation is ongoing through Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) under the coordination of respective State Ministries of Health.

Workers at selected hospitals in each of the five affected state have been trained and provided with supplies to treat yellow fever patients.

Dr Onyinye Emefiene, WHO National Surveillance Officer/State Coordinator, is leading one of the teams responding to the outbreak in Delta State.

“When I got wind of the outbreak, the first response was to immediately set out with the Rapid Response Team to investigate the outbreak very early on a Saturday morning,” Emefiene said.

“Since then, it has been a marathon to ensure that active search for suspected cases is done, cases are appropriately managed and reactive vaccination commenced.

“Even though the reactive vaccination in the affected areas have been concluded, the battle continues to contain and control yellow fever epidemics in Delta State and beyond.

“Yellow fever epidemics in Delta State and beyond has been controlled by strengthening our surveillance system and delivering potent vaccines to all eligible persons in the state.”

An accelerated preventive yellow fever mass vaccination campaign commenced in the other local government areas in Delta State the first week of December 2020.

Meanwhile, a sensitisation campaign is being implemented in the affected communities on avoiding daytime mosquito bites, keeping home surroundings clean and clearing mosquito breeding areas.

In Delta State, for example, all cases have no history of yellow fever vaccination, including a one-year-old baby.

The relative proximity of Delta, Enugu, Benue and Ebonyi states with Lagos is an added concern.

It is concern because the introduction of yellow fever outbreaks in urban environment with a large unvaccinated population can lead to rapid amplification with associated severe impacts.

Population movements that could contribute to spreading of the virus may have been reduced in the COVID-19 context. However, there is a lack of data on this, and the risk of spread should be monitored.

Meanwhile, Dr Walter Mulombo, WHO Representative in Nigeria, says that the country is one of the high priority countries implementing the eliminate yellow fever epidemics (EYE) strategy.

Launched in 2017, the strategy involves more than 50 partners supporting 40 at-risk countries in Africa and the Americas to prevent, detect, and respond to yellow fever cases and outbreaks.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yellow fever is caused by a virus spread through the bite of infected mosquitoes of the Aedes and Haemagogus species.

The Aedes aegypti type of mosquito bites during the day. People who are infected can develop serious symptoms, including high fever, loss of appetite, nausea, muscle pains, headache, convulsion and jaundice.

Some die from the complications of internal bleeding and organ failure.