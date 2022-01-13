RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

WHO appoints Saraki's wife Inaugural Ambassador for global health

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Foundation, an independent entity complementing WHO, has appointed Mrs Toyin Saraki as the inaugural WHO Foundation Ambassador for Global Health.

Toyin Saraki, Wife of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.
This is contained in a statement jointly issued by the WHO Foundation and Wellbeing Foundation on Wednesday in Lagos.

The Chief Executive Officer, WHO Foundation, Mr Anil Soni, described Saraki as a highly esteemed global advocate, with decades of work dedicated to women and children’s health and empowerment.

He commended Saraki’s tireless commitment to improving global health through her advocacy work.

“I am deeply honoured to have Saraki serve the WHO Foundation as our first Ambassador for Global Health.

“Her energy and deep commitment to educating, advocating and fundraising on behalf of WHO Foundation’s mission, will make a critical difference to global health initiatives.

“Her ambassadorship will enable us to power the vital work of WHO through the triple billion goals for a fairer and more equitable world,” Soni said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Saraki is also the founder, Wellbeing Foundation.

She expressed delight over her appointment saying that she was delighted to becoming the inaugural WHO Foundation Ambassador for Global Health.

“The WHO Foundation is a force for good in the global health ecosystem and is driving catalytic change to overcome today’s most pressing global health challenges.

“I look forward to working with the foundation to propel one of the world’s most influential global health initiatives forward,” Saraki said.

