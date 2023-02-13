ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Whitney Adeniran: Lagos govt shuts Chrisland school over student's death

Ima Elijah

“no effort will be spared in investigating the incident”.

Whitney Adeniran
Whitney Adeniran

The Lagos State government has ordered the closure of Chrisland School in Opebi, Ikeja, after the death of a student, Whitney Adeniran.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In a statement released to news men on Sunday, February 12, 2023, the Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, said the school would remain shut pending the outcome of a full inquiry.

What the commissioner said: The commissioner commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased and prayed for the repose of her soul.

Adefisayo, however, called for calm, assuring that “no effort will be spared in investigating the incident”.

What is going on: The father of the late 12-year-old called for an investigation into her death in a statement circulated on social media.

Michael Adeniran said she neither had any health condition nor was she sick when the school bus picked her up for inter-house sports activities last Thursday, February 12, 2023.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Atiku: DSS invites Fani-Kayode over alleged coup plot

Atiku: DSS invites Fani-Kayode over alleged coup plot

Kwankwaso promises to address unemployment, insecurity, brain-drain in health sector

Kwankwaso promises to address unemployment, insecurity, brain-drain in health sector

Whitney Adeniran: Lagos govt shuts Chrisland school over student's death

Whitney Adeniran: Lagos govt shuts Chrisland school over student's death

Catholic Bishops want FG to review cash policy

Catholic Bishops want FG to review cash policy

3 weeks after boycotting Obi-Datti rally in Kano, LP governorship candidate meets Tinubu

3 weeks after boycotting Obi-Datti rally in Kano, LP governorship candidate meets Tinubu

Reports of attack on Buni false, misleading – APC Campaign Council

Reports of attack on Buni false, misleading – APC Campaign Council

Sanwo-Olu pledges relief for Lekki residents, businesses

Sanwo-Olu pledges relief for Lekki residents, businesses

Naira Scarcity: Tinubu writes Emefiele, suggests solutions for CBN

Naira Scarcity: Tinubu writes Emefiele, suggests solutions for CBN

Shaky podium forced APC to end campaign rally early in Yobe

Shaky podium forced APC to end campaign rally early in Yobe

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports. [The Punch]

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports.

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap

Nigeria's new naira notes

BREAKING: El-Rufai, Matawalle, Bello drag FG to court over new Naira