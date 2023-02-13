The Lagos State government has ordered the closure of Chrisland School in Opebi, Ikeja, after the death of a student, Whitney Adeniran.
Whitney Adeniran: Lagos govt shuts Chrisland school over student's death
“no effort will be spared in investigating the incident”.
Recommended articles
In a statement released to news men on Sunday, February 12, 2023, the Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, said the school would remain shut pending the outcome of a full inquiry.
What the commissioner said: The commissioner commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased and prayed for the repose of her soul.
Adefisayo, however, called for calm, assuring that “no effort will be spared in investigating the incident”.
What is going on: The father of the late 12-year-old called for an investigation into her death in a statement circulated on social media.
Michael Adeniran said she neither had any health condition nor was she sick when the school bus picked her up for inter-house sports activities last Thursday, February 12, 2023.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng