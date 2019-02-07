Magu made the disclosure on Thursday at a Town Hall Meeting organised by the African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) in Port Harcourt.

Represented by Mr Usman Muktar, an official of the EFCC in the Port Harcourt Zone, urged Nigerians to remain committed to the fight against corruption by employing the whistle blowing policy as one of the tools to fight corruption in the country.

The meeting, tagged Whistle Blowing and Fight against Corruption in Nigeria, Magu said it had become imperative as the issue of corruption was fast becoming a hydra-headed monster and a global concern.

The EFCC has, as at May 2018, recovered over N527 billion, 53 million dollars and 122.89 pounds through the Whistle Blower Policy.

More successes are being made and the response by members of the public to the policy have been very encouraging, he said.

The EFCC boss said that whistle blowing is really about fraud detection and reporting and it was one of the practical ways of combating the menace of corruption hence, the need for collaboration by all and sundry.

In the same vein, Mr Chido Onumah, Coordinator of AFRICMIL, said that as part of efforts to ensure accountability and good governance, it also launched the Corruption Anonymous Initiative (CORA).

Onumah said that CORA sought to further boost awareness about the governments whistle blowing policy, build public confidence and support for the policy.

He said that AFRICMIL was engaging in advocacy strategies to ensure protection of whistle blowers as well as promote the institutionalisation the policy.

Dr Muhammed Isah, Chairman Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), represented by Mrs Sotonye Isokariari, Rivers Director of the Bureau thanked AFRICMIL and its partners for a purpose-driven initiative aimed at instilling discipline among public office holders.

He urged Nigerians to ensure maximum cooperation with the various anti-graft agencies and cultivate right attitudes toward government and public businesses as the agencies strive towards building a better nation.

Isah frowned at some unnecessary delays whenever the issue of asset declaration is raised by the bureau.

It is sad to note that when we give out asset declaration forms to specified public office holders as stipulated by law, some of these officers tend to feel so reluctant returning the forms to us even when a time frame is attached to it, she said.