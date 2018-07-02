Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

When you expect hungry policemen to defeat Boko Haram

Pulse Opinion When you expect hungry policemen to defeat Boko Haram

Police officers took to the streets of Maiduguri to protest seven months of unpaid allowances. Is Nigeria not the biggest joke on earth?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
PDP calls for investigation into police protest in Borno play

The moment mobile Policemen called IGP Ibrahim Idris a "thief" in Maiduguri

(Twitter/Twitter/@Jani4Tijani)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Police officers assigned to Borno to battle terrorist sect Boko Haram, took to the streets of Maiduguri on July 2, 2018 to protest unpaid allowances.

According to the angry police officers, they haven’t been paid a dime in seven months.

SaharaReporters quotes one of the protesting police officers as saying: "We have about 50 squadrons here, we are all visiting mobile policemen. Can you imagine that we have not been paid our allowances for seven months? Some of our personnel here lost their children simply because they could not afford health services.

"Just go inside the commands, you would see where some of our personnel have been sleeping for months. They brought us here for special service but we have been subjected to slavery here. Soldiers are receiving their monthly allowances plus three meals per day, but we don't enjoy such. We demand explanations."

The moment mobile Policemen called IGP Ibrahim Idris a "corrupt thief" in Maiduguri play Police officers protest on the streets of Maiduguri (Sahara Reporters)

 

The police officers who hit the streets were chanting slogans like: 'IG (Inspector General Ibrahim Idris) is corrupt!' 'IG is a thief!' 'Where are our allowances?' 'Buhari is a good man but IG has eaten our allowances!' 'Buhari must hear this!'

And these are the men we expect to keep us safe and ward off terrorists in a restive northeast region? I really don’t know who we offended as a people to be 'blessed' with the leaders we have.

Why send ill motivated, hungry, demoralized and ill equipped police officers to the battlefront and expect them to defeat the enemy? Where else is this done? Are we not mad like this?

The moment mobile policemen called IGP Ibrahim Idris a thief in Maiduguri play Police officers take to the streets to protest unpaid allowances (Sahara Reporters)

 

Of course police officers often share stories of how poorly they earn and how their meager salaries never arrive on time. It is often why they have to stand on the roads to shamelessly extort and beg for alms, looking as bedraggled and unkempt as ever. Our police force is a joke because leadership has turned them into a huge joke.

You would at least expect that police officers deployed to Borno—the epicenter and birthplace of the Boko Haram insurgency—are treated better by an administration that often cites security as its strongest suit.

What happened in Borno today is embarrassing and shameful. How low can we really go?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is a News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Lagos Tanker Fire Watch chilling video of fuel tanker losing control...bullet
2 Hell In The City Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several...bullet
3 Lagos Tanker Fire Government says 19-year-old tanker was carrying...bullet

Related Articles

Ekiti Governorship Election Security agencies to jointly deploy 30,000 personnel
Damian Okoro Police boss warns Special Fraud Unit detectives against corruption
No Peace Of Mind Man has 7 days to find schoolgirl who went missing in his house
In Borno Police hit the streets to protest unpaid salaries
Ibrahim Idris The moment mobile policemen called IGP 'a thief' in Maiduguri
Police Protest Presidency summons IGP, Idris Ibrahim

Local

Court rules on Metuh’s application to reopen case July 3
Olisa Metuh Court rules on PDP chieftain’s application to reopen case July 3
PDP calls for investigation into police protest in Borno
Police Protest PDP calls for investigation into incident
Buhari inaugurates N300m ecological project in Bauchi
Buhari President inaugurates N300m ecological project in Bauchi
Cholera claims 5 lives in Katsina
In Katsina Cholera claims 5 lives