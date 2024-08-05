What you need to know about Unilorin's 2024/2025 pre-admission screening on Aug 5

The institution’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, disclosed this to newsmen in Ilorin on Monday.

Akogun said that the admission offer would be based on a UTME/DE aggregate score – of 50%, a post-UTME screening score – of 30% and five relevant O’ level grades – of 20%.

“All candidates are to upload their O’ Level and/or A’ Level results, where applicable, on JAMB Central Admission Processing System (CAPS).

“Candidates who are awaiting results should indicate by typing/selecting ‘AR’ (awaiting result),” he said.

Akogun advised candidates intending to change their courses to effect the changes on JAMB CAPS, and not on the institution’s portal.

“The university will periodically download these changes and update the Unilorin portal up to the time of closure of PUTME registration,” he added.

The spokesperson also warned that the university would not allow for updates after the closure of registration. He advised each candidate to have a personal, valid and active email address as well as a personal mobile number before commencing the registration process.

“Candidate should proceed to pay a registration fee of ₦2,000.00 only.

“They are advised to crosscheck the correctness of all entries before final submission.

“Candidates should note that information entered can be reviewed for correction purposes during the course of registration right up to the closure of the portal for registration to ensure error-free registration,” he stated.

Akogun also advised the candidates to print out their screening documents and ensure that all information entered was correctly displayed.

“Where the information supplied is not correctly displayed, candidates are advised to re-enter their information.

“Candidates who registered for courses that admit only those with one sitting or result (MBBS, Pharmacy, Optometry and Computer Engineering) must ensure that only one sitting is submitted on the portal,” he noted.

