ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

What you need to know about Unilorin's 2024/2025 pre-admission screening on Aug 5

News Agency Of Nigeria

Candidates are warned that the university will not allow for updates after the closure of registration.

Unilorin set to start 2024/2025 pre-admission screening August 5 (Punch)
Unilorin set to start 2024/2025 pre-admission screening August 5 (Punch)

Recommended articles

The institution’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, disclosed this to newsmen in Ilorin on Monday.

Akogun said that the admission offer would be based on a UTME/DE aggregate score – of 50%, a post-UTME screening score – of 30% and five relevant O’ level grades – of 20%.

“All candidates are to upload their O’ Level and/or A’ Level results, where applicable, on JAMB Central Admission Processing System (CAPS).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Candidates who are awaiting results should indicate by typing/selecting ‘AR’ (awaiting result),” he said.

Akogun advised candidates intending to change their courses to effect the changes on JAMB CAPS, and not on the institution’s portal.

“The university will periodically download these changes and update the Unilorin portal up to the time of closure of PUTME registration,” he added.

The spokesperson also warned that the university would not allow for updates after the closure of registration. He advised each candidate to have a personal, valid and active email address as well as a personal mobile number before commencing the registration process.

“Candidate should proceed to pay a registration fee of ₦2,000.00 only.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are advised to crosscheck the correctness of all entries before final submission.

“Candidates should note that information entered can be reviewed for correction purposes during the course of registration right up to the closure of the portal for registration to ensure error-free registration,” he stated.

Akogun also advised the candidates to print out their screening documents and ensure that all information entered was correctly displayed.

“Where the information supplied is not correctly displayed, candidates are advised to re-enter their information.

“Candidates who registered for courses that admit only those with one sitting or result (MBBS, Pharmacy, Optometry and Computer Engineering) must ensure that only one sitting is submitted on the portal,” he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further warned that errors would be treated as deliberate falsification of results, which would lead to automatic disqualification.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We’re ready to leave Nigeria — IPOB reacts to IgboMustGo campaign

We’re ready to leave Nigeria — IPOB reacts to IgboMustGo campaign

Gov Lawal accused of exploiting protests to mask corruption

Gov Lawal accused of exploiting protests to mask corruption

Enraged Lagos protesters return to Gani Fawehinmi park for 5th day amid tensions

Enraged Lagos protesters return to Gani Fawehinmi park for 5th day amid tensions

Kogi Govt claims transparency after EFCC invites officials over ₦46bn withdrawal

Kogi Govt claims transparency after EFCC invites officials over ₦46bn withdrawal

Tinubu meets service chiefs as protests escalate nationwide

Tinubu meets service chiefs as protests escalate nationwide

Reps dismiss committee probing NNPCL's adulterated petroleum products, forms new one

Reps dismiss committee probing NNPCL's adulterated petroleum products, forms new one

Sani imposes 24-hour curfew in Kaduna & Zaria after protests turn violent

Sani imposes 24-hour curfew in Kaduna & Zaria after protests turn violent

Court halts Nigeria Air deal with Ethiopian Airlines

Court halts Nigeria Air deal with Ethiopian Airlines

What you need to know about Unilorin's 2024/2025 pre-admission screening on Aug 5

What you need to know about Unilorin's 2024/2025 pre-admission screening on Aug 5

Pulse Sports

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu.

BREAKING: Tinubu signs new Minimum Wage Bill into law

Oyo State Commissioner of Police Ayodele Shonubi [Punch Newspapers]

Peaceful protesters will be protected, violence will be addressed - Oyo CP

Northern youth groups abandon August 1 protest, prefer to pray instead

Northern youth groups abandon August 1 protest, prefer to pray instead

NAPTIP rescues 75 people from 155 traffickers [SolaceBase]

NAPTIP rescues 75 from 155 traffickers in 3 States, trains 25 in skills