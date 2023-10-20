ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

What some #EndSARS protesters think about current police operations

Ima Elijah

How protesters feel about the operations of the Nigerian Police Force 3 years after EndSARS.

Nigerians living in South Africa protest in solidarity with youths back home protesting misgovernance and police brutality on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 in Praetoria. [Pulse]
Nigerians living in South Africa protest in solidarity with youths back home protesting misgovernance and police brutality on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 in Praetoria. [Pulse]

Recommended articles

Three years later, we revisit the sentiments of the protesters to understand their thoughts on the current state of police operations in Nigeria.

Ikponmosa, a fervent on ground #EndSARS protester, expressed her concerns, "The fight was never just about ending SARS, but also about ensuring accountability and justice prevail within the police force. While there have been fewer cases of brutality, the lack of transparent processes is disheartening. We need to see genuine efforts in police reform and a system that holds officers accountable for their actions."

ADVERTISEMENT

Chijioke, a young citizen who participated in Ikeja protests, remains hopeful, "Change takes time. We can't expect a complete transformation overnight. I've noticed some improvements; there are officers engaging positively with the community. However, we must remain vigilant and continue pushing for systemic change."

Fatima, who protested in Abuja, voiced her disappointment, "I feel betrayed. The government promised change, but it seems like they've swept the real issues under the rug. Incidents of brutality might be fewer, but the lack of justice for the ones that were grounded is glaring. I heard of compensations made to families but to the best of my memory they were too little."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmed, who observed the #EndSARS movement from the sidelines, shared a balanced view, "The reduction in reported cases of brutality is a positive sign, but it's not enough. We need to see a complete overhaul of the police system, including better training and stricter accountability measures. While progress has been made, there's still a long way to go."

Zara, a victim of police brutality who found the strength to speak out, stated, "I had a horrific encounter with the police in 2018. While I appreciate the reduced brutality cases, I am haunted by the lack of justice. My story is just one of many. We demand transparency, an unbiased legal process, and reparations for the victims. Our fight continues until justice prevails."

Basil Abia, a prominent voice in the #EndSARS movement inn Abuja, emphasised the need for action. "Our fight to end police brutality and corruption in Nigeria continues. The current state of police operations in our country remains deeply troubling, with rampant corruption and a lack of accountability. The absence of body cameras to check extrajudicial killings and human rights violations by police officers is a severe concern. To honor the EndSARS memorial, we call for justice, transparency, and police reform."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What some #EndSARS protesters think about current police operations

What some #EndSARS protesters think about current police operations

Gov Bago blames insecurity in the country on climate change

Gov Bago blames insecurity in the country on climate change

Electricity debt owed by 3 international customers hits $11.97 million

Electricity debt owed by 3 international customers hits $11.97 million

Labour Party lawmakers accept controversial SUVs despite party leader's criticism

Labour Party lawmakers accept controversial SUVs despite party leader's criticism

Usman Ododo claims Nigeria’s richest governorship candidate

Usman Ododo claims Nigeria’s richest governorship candidate

Kaduna fire service records 33 deaths, 252 fire outbreaks in 9 months

Kaduna fire service records 33 deaths, 252 fire outbreaks in 9 months

Bago congratulates Ndace on his appointment as CEO, Voice of Nigeria (VON)

Bago congratulates Ndace on his appointment as CEO, Voice of Nigeria (VON)

6 reasons men have a higher chance of winning elections in Nigeria than women

6 reasons men have a higher chance of winning elections in Nigeria than women

FG partners aviation stakeholders to achieve net-zero carbon emission by 2060

FG partners aviation stakeholders to achieve net-zero carbon emission by 2060

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

5 remarkable individuals who have brought honour to Nigeria via their respective fields worldwide.

5 Nigerians in charge of important world institutions

The twin babies were delivered at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja [LASUTH]

Conjoined twin girls delivered at LASUTH die 1 day apart

Babachir Lawal

Alleged Rigging: Tinubu's men reached out to me for dialogue - Babachir Lawal