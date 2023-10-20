What some #EndSARS protesters think about current police operations

Three years later, we revisit the sentiments of the protesters to understand their thoughts on the current state of police operations in Nigeria.

1. Ikponmosa Ahonaruogo, a passionate Nigerian citizen

Ikponmosa, a fervent on ground #EndSARS protester, expressed her concerns, "The fight was never just about ending SARS, but also about ensuring accountability and justice prevail within the police force. While there have been fewer cases of brutality, the lack of transparent processes is disheartening. We need to see genuine efforts in police reform and a system that holds officers accountable for their actions."

2. Chijioke, a young citizen

Chijioke, a young citizen who participated in Ikeja protests, remains hopeful, "Change takes time. We can't expect a complete transformation overnight. I've noticed some improvements; there are officers engaging positively with the community. However, we must remain vigilant and continue pushing for systemic change."

3. Fatima Fatai

Fatima, who protested in Abuja, voiced her disappointment, "I feel betrayed. The government promised change, but it seems like they've swept the real issues under the rug. Incidents of brutality might be fewer, but the lack of justice for the ones that were grounded is glaring. I heard of compensations made to families but to the best of my memory they were too little."

4. Ahmed, a cautious observer

Ahmed, who observed the #EndSARS movement from the sidelines, shared a balanced view, "The reduction in reported cases of brutality is a positive sign, but it's not enough. We need to see a complete overhaul of the police system, including better training and stricter accountability measures. While progress has been made, there's still a long way to go."

5. Zara, a resilient survivor

Zara, a victim of police brutality who found the strength to speak out, stated, "I had a horrific encounter with the police in 2018. While I appreciate the reduced brutality cases, I am haunted by the lack of justice. My story is just one of many. We demand transparency, an unbiased legal process, and reparations for the victims. Our fight continues until justice prevails."

