What exactly is this PIGB that everyone's talking about?

Nigeria’s petroleum sector has been a cesspool of corruption since oil was first explored in commercial quantities in the rustic Niger Delta community of Oloibiri in 1956.

The Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) is a piece of legislation that has been put together to fix some of that corruption.

In recent times, it has been all too easy for the Minister of Petroleum Resources to award oil exploration and crude oil shipment contracts to friends and cronies.

In Nigeria, the Minister of Petroleum has become the most powerful government appointee in the cabinet, dispensing patronage across networks however he or she deems fit.

To make the office even juicier for the minister, the state run Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)--which has often been described as inefficient and unaccountable-- is under the supervision of this minister.

The minister of petroleum is often appointed by the president.

President Muhammadu Buhari retained the petroleum ministry for himself after he won the presidential election contest of 2015, in order to plug some of the leakages in the sector.

What exactly is the PIGB?

The Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) is just a fraction of a more comprehensive Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

The PIGB was first proposed some 17 years ago by stakeholders in the oil and gas sector, as an answer to the massive corruption and theft that has confronted every administration since the 1960s.

On Thursday, May 25, 2017, the Bukola Saraki-led senate broke a 17-year jinx by passing the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) into law.

The bill was passed after a clause-by-clause consideration and amendment of the report by the senate.

Weeks later, the House of Representatives passed its own version.

On March 28, 2018, the PIGB was harmonised and passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives.

On July 3, 2018, the PIGB arrived Aso Rock for President Buhari’s assent.

The bill is yet to be assented to by the president and it cannot become law until the president inks his signature on the document.

The PIGB is expected to achieve the following:

(a) Create efficient and effective governing institutions with clear and separate roles for the petroleum industry.

(b) Establish a framework for the creation of commercially oriented and profit driven petroleum entities to ensure value addition and internationalization of the petroleum industry.

(c) Promote transparency and accountability in the administration of petroleum resources of Nigeria; and

(d) Foster a conducive business environment for petroleum industry operations.

What exactly is inside this PIGB?

Chill.

Let’s just say the document itself is several pages long and we aren’t about to bore you with more than 50 pages of legal speak. Not on our lives!

The most powerful body in the PIGB is the Nigerian Petroleum Regulatory Commission (“NPRC” or “the commission”).

You see, the NPRC will serve as the supervisory body for the Nigeria oil & gas industry if the PIGB becomes law.

That means the petroleum minister will no longer be the most powerful human in the Nigerian universe. His powers will be checked by the NPRC, in a manner of speaking.

In the PIGB, the NPRC will replace the Petroleum Inspectorate, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the Petroleum Products Price Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), and carry out their functions.

The Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF) as presently constituted, will continue to exist.

However, the PEF Act will be repealed, and the PIGB will serve as the relevant legislation for the existence of the PEF.

PIGB means the death of NNPC

In the PIGB, the NNPC as we know it, will be no more.

The infamous NNPC will be split into smaller entities, with the assets and liabilities of this state-run oil company scattered into these smaller entities for efficiency, transparency and accountability purposes.

The NNPC will be replaced by the National Petroleum Company (NPC).

All of the nation’s refineries, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) Ltd and the joint venture (JV) assets will be transferred from the NNPC to the NPC.

With PIGB, Petroleum Minister loses some powers

In the PIGB, the minister of petroleum will be stripped of most of his powers.

The minister of petroleum resources will answer to the NPRC, which will be governed by a nine-man board with a fixed tenure.

The board’s composition will include one representative each from the ministries of petroleum resources, finance, and environment.

The commission will be vested with the power to regulate the entire oil industry.

Let’s just add that the petroleum minister won’t lose all of his powers. You see, it’s not so bad after all.

The minister will retain certain powers of discretion to “do all such other things as are incidental and necessary” for the performance of his ministerial function.

How will the NPRC be funded?

The NPRC will be funded from the appropriation act through the national assembly.

Let’s make that simpler:

The NPRC will be funded from the nation’s annual budget. The same budget that always results in a fight between the national assembly and the executive. Yeah, that one.

You can own the new oil company called NPC

Interestingly, you can own the NPC too.

In the PIGB, the federal government can sell 10 percent of its shares in the NPC in a transparent manner, within five years from the date of incorporation.

That means you can own the NPC like everyone else out there.

An additional 30 percent of the NPC’s shares will be sold within 10 years from the date of incorporation.

So, why is Buhari not signing the PIGB?

Like we stated earlier, the PIGB has been lying on Buhari’s desk for two months now and gathering plenty of dust. Why the delay?

This week, several newspapers quoted sources at the national assembly as offering three reasons why President Buhari has been withholding his assent on the PIGB.

For instance, TheCable reported that Buhari sent back the bill to the national assembly on three grounds:

1. Buhari said the bill, if signed into law, would whittle down his powers as minister of petroleum resources.

2. He said all the ministers he consulted over PIGB refused to support his signing it into law.

3. The president said he did not see any “fiscal content” of the bill.

The presidency says the newspapers lied

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Ita Enang, said Buhari withheld his assent on “constitutional and legal” grounds.

Among other reasons, the presidency said it disagreed with the section of the bill that allows the NPRC to retain as much as 10% of the revenue generated, because this will unduly increase the funds accruing to the Commission to “the detriment of the revenue available to the Federal, States, Federal capital Territory and Local governments in the country”.

What the federal government is saying here is that it won’t sign a bill that guarantees 10 percent to the regulatory commission because that will affect what is due to states in monthly allocations.

The PIGB has been returned to the national assembly by the executive, to be tinkered with some more.

So, yes, that’s where we are with this piece of legislation called the PIGB.