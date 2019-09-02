What caught our attention in the newest HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019?

Ultra fullview display and a cool auto pop-up selfie camera

Huawei is launching this month its latest addition to the Y series, HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019. This phone represents a break from conventional smartphone design - it abandons any form of notch, slider, or hole. It features an auto pop-up front camera that is completely invisible during daily usage, and is automatically activated when the user switches to the front camera. Let us get into more details about these two trendy features!

All-screen phone

The HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 has the largest display on a Y series phone to date, measuring at a mighty 6.59 inches. With HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019, you get a phone display that comes in 19.5:9 aspect ratio and is free from any notches, holes or sliders. It is perfect for watching TV series, videos and playing games.

The screen is FHD+ with a 2340 x 1080 resolution and is able to show your photos in authentic colors like the true world around you. This phone is also certified by TUV Rheinland for low blue light. The screen filters harmful blue light emissions, and intelligently adjusts the color temperature and brightness, to protect your eyes against strain.

A cool auto pop up camera:

After years of phones with notches, the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 finally ditches the front cutout. Instead, HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 installs an auto pop-up selfie camera which rises out of the top of the phone. The 16MP auto pop-up camera is the reason behind this massive viewing experience. It comes with F2.2 aperture and is invisible to the eye and hides within the body.

It is also supported by artificial intelligence for instant and accurate scene and object recognition. A total of eight scenarios are supported by the AI feature. The phone’s AI implements diverse photographic effects, such as butterfly lighting, by reconstructing the light source to provide 3D portrait lighting for selfies and portraits.

The back cover on the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 is divided into thirds. The upper third houses the camera and fingerprint scanner. The bottom two-thirds are minimalistic, with a darker hued backdrop, set against the logo in the lower left corner. The back cover is also composed of 3D composite material (3D PC/PMMA) that glimmers like glass, but unlike glass, is durable and shatter-resistant, providing both practical and aesthetic value.

HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 comes in three colors – Midnight Black, Sapphire blue and Emerald Green. http://bit.ly/2XTcNu2

This is a featured post