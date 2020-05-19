On May 4, Lagos, Abuja and Ogun state entered a new phase of COVID-19 containment called ‘gradual easing of lockdown’ as declared by President Muhammadu Buhari.

These two states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Abuja then joined the rest of the country to observe overnight curfews.

A couple of Nigerians are still confused about where we are now, seeing as Monday, May 18, made it two weeks since the curfew regime commenced.

The confusion grew after Aso Rock announced that it had no plans to make the president deliver yet another pre-recorded COVID-19 speech after three of those in the last couple of months.

Here’s where we now stand as a country in this coronavirus era: