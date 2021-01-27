President Muhammadu Buhari charged his brand new security chiefs to serve their country with all they've got; and reminded them that Nigeria is in a state of emergency.

During a late afternoon meeting held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at the presidential villa, the president charged his new security chiefs to be patriotic and serve the country well.

"We're in a state of emergency. Be patriotic, serve the country well, as your loyalty is to the country," Buhari said.

Nigeria has been battling extremists and terrorists in the north since 2009. Bandits and kidnappers have also been having a free rein in most states.

The president congratulated the service chiefs on their appointments and said; "There's nothing I can tell you about the service, because you are in it. I was also in it, and I will pray for you. I also assure you that whatever I can do as Commander-in-Chief will be done, so that the people will appreciate your efforts.

“You know the stage we were in 2015, you know the stage we are now, and the undertakings we made. We promised to secure the country, revive the economy, and fight corruption. None has been easy, but we have certainly made progress."

President Buhari also charged the service chiefs to be concerned about the morale of their officers and men, saying they should be made to feel physically and professionally secure.

He pledged that government will do its best in terms of provision of equipment and logistics.

The service chiefs who were appointed into their new roles on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, were led to their first meeting with the president by the Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (retd).

The nation's new security chiefs are: Major-General LEO Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral AZ Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice-Marshal IO Amao, Chief of Air Staff.