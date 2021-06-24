We’ve spent N35bn on payment of pension, gratuities since 2018 – Gov Oyetola

According to him, the state spends N509 million monthly to cater for pensioners under the old pension scheme and the contributory pension scheme.

Oyetola expressed his administration’s commitment to uplifting the standard of living of all categories of workers by making their welfare a topmost priority.

He said that government had recently released the sum of N1.64 billion for the payment of outstanding pension and gratuity of retired civil servants.

The governor, who described civil servants as the engine room of government, said that his administration would not relent in its avowed commitment to continuously paying workers’ entitlements, despite the harsh economic condition.

“As a government, we will not relent in prioritising the welfare of our active and retired workers in the state.

“We will continue to pay workers’ entitlements despite the harsh economic condition, arising from the country’s economic challenges.

“In all, from 2018 till date, we have spent about N35 billion to cater for all categories of pensioners.

“I will, therefore, like to urge our senior citizens to continue to show understanding and support our government in its efforts at repositioning the state and stimulate its economy for prosperity and abundance,” the governor said.

Earlier, the Head of Service, Dr Festus Oyebade, thanked the governor for standing by workers, both active and retired.

In their separate remarks, the pioneer President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Hassan Sunmonu and the pioneer Secretary to the State Government and Head of Service, Mr Moses Aboaba, commended the governor for not defaulting on the payment of salaries and pensions since his assumption of office.