We’ve saved N400m from teachers’ verification exercise in Borno – Zulum

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno says his administration has saved over N400 million from the verification of teaching and non-teaching staffers of public primary schools in the state.

Gov Babagana Zulum of Borno State. (Observer Times)
Zulum made this known in Maiduguri on Tuesday while inaugurating the Need Assessment Team on Education and Health in the state.

Zulum said that the team was saddled with the responsibility of finding out what needed to be done to improve the quality of education and healthcare services in rural areas in the state.

He said that his administration had renovated and constructed many schools and health centres in rural areas to improve education and primary healthcare delivery.

The governor stressed the need to know the number of qualified staff members and facilities needed to make them function properly, in line with his government’s 10-point agenda and 25-year development plan.

He added that membership of the assessment team, comprising all members of the House of Assembly, local government chairmen, commissioners, permanent secretaries and primary healthcare coordinators, among others, would be divided into three groups to handle the three senatorial districts.

Zulum said that the team was expected to visit schools and health centres in each local government area to ascertain the number of staffers, those who were qualified, what their needs were and other vital information for government to know what to do within the next two years.

According to him, it is no longer acceptable for top government officials to continue to send their children and wards to private schools with qualified teachers, leaving children of the rural populace to continue to attend public schools without qualified teachers.

