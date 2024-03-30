ADVERTISEMENT
We've embarked on a journey of transformation in FCT – Wike

News Agency Of Nigeria

He also urged residents to remember the true essence of the Easter celebration and embody the spirit of sacrifice, compassion, and renewal in all that we do.

Nyesom Wike [NAN]
Wike, who stated this in his Easter message to residents of FCT, in Abuja on Saturday, urged the residents to contribute to the realisation of the vision for a better Nigeria.

He explained that the efforts to transform the FCT were driven by a renewed sense of hope and optimism, under the “Renewed Hope” agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“As residents of the FCT, let us keep faith with President Tinubu and his administration, and let us actively contribute to the realisation of his vision for a better Nigeria.

“On our part, the FCT Administration remains deeply committed to ensuring the welfare and well-being of all residents.

“We are working tirelessly to address the various challenges facing the Territory, from security to infrastructure development and education as well as healthcare provision.

“Many of our interventions, as many will attest to, are already yielding the desired results.

“However, I recognise that true progress can only be achieved through collective effort and collaboration,” he said.

He called on residents to join hands with the government in its quest for progress and development, towards building a brighter future for the current generation and the generation to come.

“In the story of Easter, we find the ultimate symbol of sacrifice in the selfless act of Jesus Christ, who laid down his life for the redemption of humanity.

“Let us, therefore, reach out to those in need, to offer a helping hand to the less fortunate, and spread kindness and goodwill wherever we go.

“In the Federal Capital Territory, we are blessed with a diverse and vibrant community that embodies the spirit of unity in diversity.

“Regardless of our differences in culture, religion, or background, we are bound together by the shared values of tolerance and respect for each other.

“This Easter, let us therefore celebrate our diversity as a source of strength and let us reaffirm our commitment to building a more inclusive and harmonious society for all,” Wike said.

The minister also called on residents to celebrate responsibly and obey all extant rules and regulations, especially on environmental sanitation and traffic while also being security conscious.

News Agency Of Nigeria

