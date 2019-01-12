Muhammad said this on Saturday in Yola at the annual West African Social Activities (WASA) organized by the command.

“The brigade has successfully curtailed the crisis between the herdsmen and farmers in Adamawa and Taraba states through the conduct of Ex Ayem Akpatuma.

“Similarly, the brigade successfully checkmated the activities of cattle rustling through the conduct of operation Kwanan daji and synergy with cattle dealers association.

“We have equally intensified patrols to checkmate the activities of remnants of Boko Haram which had led to arrest of some of their kingpins.

“We have equally conducted joint operations with other security agencies to clear the mini Sambisa in Girei Local Government Area which has yielded positive result for the peace we are enjoying today,” Muhammad said.

The commander, who lauded the Chief of Army Staff for providing the Brigade the enabling environment through welfare and prompt payment of troops operational allowances, reiterated their commitment to duty and better performance in 2019.

He said the command would enhance the barracks this year by constructing a guest house, children amusement park and second water project.

Highlights of the occasion, attended by Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa, were the inauguration of new classroom blocks for the Command Children School and the laying of foundation stone for skills acquisition centre and soldiers’ transit accommodation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that awards were also presented to officers and soldiers who distinguished themselves in the command.