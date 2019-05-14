Odeh, who is also the Rector, School of Management Technology, Delta State, made this known when leaders of Oju/Obi Local Government Areas of Benue State visited the Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, at Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday.

The leaders commended the administration’s commitment to improving security and economic development, degrading Boko Haram as well as confronting corruption headlong.

‘‘We align with President Buhari in all efforts to make Nigeria great again, especially in his Next Level mantra that will take us and place us on the path of greatness,’’ Odeh said.

While congratulating the President on his resounding victory in the Feb. 23 presidential election, the community leader called on the President to keep his promise of running an inclusive government in the new administration.

He said: ‘‘We have confidence and great convictions in our hearts that it is only this administration that can address the imbalances and marginalization in the areas of federal appointments, other federal presence and absence of good road networks in the thickly populated Oju/Obi Local Government Areas of Benue State.’’

Also speaking, Mr Austine Okwoche, Chairman, Oju Local Government Council, applauded the Buhari administration’s Social Investment Programme, noting that Igede people were proud beneficiaries of the N-Power programme and the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP).

Okwoche said public primary schools in Oju, cooks and indigenes of the communities had benefitted from the school feeding programme, while graduates from the communities were employed in the N- Power programme.

He also thanked the Federal Government for the ongoing dualization of Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi expressway.

ALSO READ: Do not resist arrest even if illegal, Police warn Nigerians

Responding, Adesina promised to pass their demands to the President and asked them to convey the President’s appreciation to the people of Benue State for their unflinching support.

‘‘A lot of people thought Benue was a no-go-area for the President during the presidential election but the President had a good outing in the State. I know the President will remember Benue when it comes to reward,’’ Adesina said.