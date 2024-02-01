We're suffering, Nigerians are angry with your government - K1 tells Tinubu

In a video recording that surfaced on social media on Thursday, February 1, 2024, the Fuji icon was complaining about the state of the nation during one of his recent stage performances.

K1, who delivered his message in Yoruba, urged Tinubu to find solutions to the plethora of challenges confronting the masses.

The Nigerian economy is going through an unprecedented torrid time, largely due to the reforms embarked upon by the President. Recall that Tinubu ended the fuel subsidy regime on his first day in office, a decision that sent pump price from ₦180 to over ₦600.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, as part of his government's reforms in the financial sector, the naira has embarked on a continuous downward spiral against the dollar after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) floated the currency to move towards market-determined interest rates.

This double whammy of fuel subsidy removal and currency floatation has led to surging inflation, clipping the citizens' purchasing power and sending more people below the poverty line.

This development has led to a massive outcry from many Nigerians, and K1 has now learnt his voice to the lamentations.

The Fuji megastar said Nigerians were crying and urged the President to find a quick fix to the problems.

"I plead with you to find a solution to the plight of the masses. The citizens are crying and wailing. We're suffering amid a lack of adequate power supply. How did things get to this point? I implore you to fix these problems," K1 sang in the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, asked those who are profiting from the suffering of the masses to bury their heads in shame.

Addressing Tinubu again, the musician asked him to "listen to the complaints of the masses and treat such complaints with all seriousness.

"We know you to be a philanthropist, but we Nigerians are angry. The people of Nigeria are angry.

"The traders in this country are not happy. Look at what the dollar has become (a reference to the exchange rate)," K1 said.

He also wondered why kidnapping incidents have been on the increase recently and called on the President to deal with the issue promptly.

ADVERTISEMENT

K1, meanwhile, appealed to Nigerians to persevere and exercise more patience with Tinubu, assuring them that this government will resolve all the challenges facing the country.

This outburst may have come as a surprise to some Nigerians, given that the Fuji icon is a long-time associate of Tinubu and prides himself as one of his staunch supporters.

He has sung the President’s praises in some of his records and was on his campaign trail in the build-up to the 2023 presidential election.