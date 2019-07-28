NAN claims that the spokesperson of the Command, SP Asinim Butswat, made this known in a text message in Yenagoa on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Samson Siasia's mother, Mrs. Beauty Siasia, has spent 14 days in the kidnappers’ den after she was kidnapped on Monday, July 15, 2019 with two others in Odoni community, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The 79-year-old woman was kidnapped alongside Mrs. Florence Douanana, 65, and her daughter, Selekire Douanana, 17.

According to the SP, the Command is on top of the game, stressing that investigation is on-going to enable the victims regain freedom.

“Yes, investigation is on-going and efforts are also on to rescue the victims,” he stated.

It would also be recalled that the state Commissioner of Police, Uche Anozia, had visited the scene twice and had deployed marine components of the Force to comb the creeks of the area in search of the abducted victims.