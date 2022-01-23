RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We're proud to produce 5 sitting governors, Senate President - UNIMAID

University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) says its drive for excellence is yielding result as it has produced prominent Nigerians including President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and five sitting governors.

UNIMAID
UNIMAID

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Aliyu Shugaba, made the disclosure when he paid a courtesy visit to the Editor-in-Chief of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Silas Nwoha, in Abuja.

Shugaba said the governors, who graduated from UNIMAID, included Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; Niger Governor, Abubakar Bello and Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum.

Others according to him, are Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed; Adamawa Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri among other prominent Nigerians including former service chiefs.

Shugaba also disclosed that these personalities were from different parts of the country because of the cosmopolitan nature of the school.

“Right now our university has the highest number of students with about 75,000 student population.

“These students cut across every part of the country, including Lagos, Anambra, and a host of other states and this give us that cosmopolitan nature.

“It is a university that has alumni everywhere,” he said.

On whether or not the school is benefitting from its alumni, the vice chancellor said though nothing much had been achieved from the alumni as a body, he however, disclosed that the alumni had individually assisted the school in several ways, particularly at departmental levels.

He said many had provided equipment while others carried out construction work among others.

The don encouraged the alumni to build their membership that cut across the country and other countries to make better impact on society.

