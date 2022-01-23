We're proud to produce 5 sitting governors, Senate President - UNIMAID

Shugaba said the governors, who graduated from UNIMAID, included Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; Niger Governor, Abubakar Bello and Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum.

Others according to him, are Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed; Adamawa Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri among other prominent Nigerians including former service chiefs.

Shugaba also disclosed that these personalities were from different parts of the country because of the cosmopolitan nature of the school.

“Right now our university has the highest number of students with about 75,000 student population.

“These students cut across every part of the country, including Lagos, Anambra, and a host of other states and this give us that cosmopolitan nature.

“It is a university that has alumni everywhere,” he said.

On whether or not the school is benefitting from its alumni, the vice chancellor said though nothing much had been achieved from the alumni as a body, he however, disclosed that the alumni had individually assisted the school in several ways, particularly at departmental levels.

He said many had provided equipment while others carried out construction work among others.