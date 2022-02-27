RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

According to Okowa, Elumelu has been a great leader, an exemplary lawmaker and a model politician of refreshing candour.

Ifeanyi Okowa and Ndudi Elumelu.

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has expressed pleasure with the accomplishments of the Minority Leader of House of Representatives, Chief Ndudi Elumelu, as he celebrates his 57th birth anniversary.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, the governor said that the state and the entire Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was proud of the sterling attainments of Elumelu in all spheres.

He said that Elumelu was an astute politician and outstanding lawmaker, and commended him for his remarkable contributions in the legislature, especially as Minority Leader in the 9th Assembly.

He said, “As a government of our dear state, Delta, we can’t thank you enough for your leadership role, especially in supporting our efforts at developing our dear state.

“As a people, we remain proud of your contributions in the National Assembly and we will continue to pray to God to grant you good health and greater years ahead.

“You have continued to exude statesmanship, selflessness, infectious humility and genuine commitment to the well-being of our people.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I join your constituents, admirers and colleagues across the country to congratulate you, my dear brother and friend, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu, on the occasion of your 57th birth anniversary.

The governor prayed God continues to bless the lawmaker with good health and many more years of greater service to Delta State and Nigeria.

'We're proud of your accomplishments', Okowa celebrates Elumelu at 57

