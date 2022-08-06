RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We’re proud of you, Akeredolu celebrates Ondo-born wrestler, Adekuoroye

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has congratulated Ondo State-born Olympian and Nigerian Wrestling Star, Odunayo Adekuoroye, for winning Gold for the country in the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu [Maxwell]
Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu [Maxwell]

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde and made available to newsmen in Akure.

Recommended articles

Adekuoroye on Friday defeated her rival Anshu Malik of India to win Gold in the Women’s 57kg Freestyle Wrestling.

Gov. Akeredolu hailed the Commonwealth champion for her resilience and courage under intense pressure.

He noted that Adekuoroye had set a heart-warming record for herself and the country, being the first wrestler to win third consecutive gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

“Our own Odunayo Adekuoroye has recorded another feat for the country. We are particularly proud that she displayed courage and resilience to clinch her victory even in the face of intense pressure.

“We are, indeed, thrilled that an Ondo State indigene has brought pride to the black race, the nation and the Sunshine State in particular.

“Her victory is a collective pride for the country.

That she showcased strong determination to emerge victorious resonates the patriotic spirit of a compatriot whose dedication to do the nation proud was unparalleled.

“Having won gold in 2014 and 2018 in Glasgow and Gold Coast, the Birmingham gold is a record made. We are delighted that she made this remarkable accomplishment on the world stage.

“We express our heartfelt gratitude to Odunayo Adekuoroye for making us proud in Ondo State and Nigeria at large.

”She is a reigning star that will continue to inspire upcoming generations of Nigerian athletes to achieve impressive performance,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDA modifies curriculum to prepare cadets for asymmetric war mode

NDA modifies curriculum to prepare cadets for asymmetric war mode

We’re proud of you, Akeredolu celebrates Ondo-born wrestler, Adekuoroye

We’re proud of you, Akeredolu celebrates Ondo-born wrestler, Adekuoroye

Former IGP, Tafa Balogun, buried in Ila-Orangun, Osun

Former IGP, Tafa Balogun, buried in Ila-Orangun, Osun

Buhari mourns death of loyalist, Salisu Hadejia

Buhari mourns death of loyalist, Salisu Hadejia

Gunmen attack police station, kill 4 officers in Imo, CP confirms

Gunmen attack police station, kill 4 officers in Imo, CP confirms

Over 42,000 write UTME mop-up, JAMB registrar monitors

Over 42,000 write UTME mop-up, JAMB registrar monitors

Lagos Assembly begins probe of LGs, LCDAs accounts

Lagos Assembly begins probe of LGs, LCDAs accounts

56 support groups hold 1-million-man match for Obi in Nasarawa

56 support groups hold 1-million-man match for Obi in Nasarawa

I'm still a strong supporter of Buhari - Freed train passenger

I'm still a strong supporter of Buhari - Freed train passenger

Trending

Rufai Oseni (Paragon Page)

Lagos Govt vows to punish Arise TV presenter for driving on BRT lane

Anxiety in Ogun as DSS arrests top Boko Haram member

Anxiety in Ogun as DSS arrests top Boko Haram member

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria

Why we bought N1.15bn vehicles for Niger Republic - FG

Officers of the Nigerian police. (Pulse)

Police urge Lagosians to be vigilant as terrorists infiltrate South