We're now fully motivated, Nigerian teachers say over new retirement age.

The letter was signed by NUT’s Secretary General, Dr Mike Ene, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Abuja on Saturday.

The union said that the move would impact positively in the nation’s teaching profession, and lauded Echono’s efforts in the emergence of the Act during his stint as Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education.

The letter dated April 13, said that the move would motivate teachers to deliver more effective service in the classroom.

“It is great that teachers of pre-primary, primary and secondary schools enjoy the extended service years and higher retirement age like their counterparts at the tertiary level.

“We are also confident that this great milestone will have an enormous turn around in the Nigerian education system.

“The impact of this Act will raise the bars of primary and secondary school education through the additional five years of mentorship by the senior and experienced teachers on the junior teachers in the primary and secondary schools,” the letter said.